K-Arts marks 20 years of AMA+ scholarship with global alumni homecoming
Published: 06 Feb. 2025, 16:43
- LEE TAE-HEE
- [email protected]
Korea National University of Arts (K-Arts) celebrated the 20th anniversary of its full-ride AMA+ scholarship for international students, inviting alumni from around the world for a homecoming on Thursday.
Around 60 alumni from 17 countries attended the event at the university campus in Seongbuk District, northern Seoul.
With the Art Major Asian (AMA) scholarship selecting one of the best art students, the alumni group had many notable faces such as "Squid Game" (2021-) actor Anupam Tripathi and Secretary of State to Cambodia's Ministry of Information Him Sotithya.
"The AMA+ scholarship has fostered 359 art students from 34 countries for the past 20 years, growing into a global platform that leads cultural development and exchanges in developing countries," said Kim Dae-jin, president of K-Arts. "Going forward, K-Arts will continue to strive for global collaboration and development through the arts, looking forward to shaping the future of art with everyone here today."
The AMA scholarship was first created in 2005 as a scholarship for Asian students who wanted to pursue a bachelor's or master's program at K-Arts. It has then expanded into the AMA+ scholarship starting 2018, covering applicants from ODA recipient countries.
Selected scholars are given benefits such as a full scholarship, monthly living expenses, Korean language training and medical insurance.
"I hope today's event becomes a platform that can shape the future of art," said Tripathi, who enrolled in the university's acting program with the scholarship in 2011.
Applications for the scholarship traditionally open around March, with the final selection announced around June. Scholars come to Korea in August to start a six-month language study before they enroll in the spring semester of next year, except for those with Topik level 5 or 6.
Van Bunsim was one of the 17 scholars who received the first AMA scholarship in 2005, attending the event to talk about his career journey and how K-Arts has affected him.
"K-Arts and RUFA [Royal University of Fine Arts] had a MOU together, and thus announced the scholarship to us back then," said Bunsim. "At that time, I had graduated and was working at a nongovernmental organization, then I saw the scholarship and tried applying. Studying here has been very amazing and life-changing for me."
Nandin Erdene Ganbaatar is another alumni, who enrolled in K-Arts' filmmaking program with the scholarship back in 2013.
She emphasized the impact of the scholarship, stating that "the AMA+ scholarship isn't just a scholarship, but a start to an opportunity that makes a student's dream come true and changes art and culture in other countries."
Ganbaatar has been involved in TV drama production since graduating from K-Arts, working as a producer and screenwriter for "Suits" (2023), Mongolia's adaptation of the U.S. legal drama "Suits" (2011).
"Mongolia's drama production system isn't as well-structured yet, and [the production studio] decided to adapt Korea's production system and made me responsible for production planning," said Ganbaatar. "My first thought was that I wanted to rush to my professors and ask for help, and Professor Choi Yong-bae from the Filmmaking Department gladly took the role of the main producer."
"I had a dream as a student, and the AMA scholarship gave me an opportunity to achieve my dream, learn, grow and go back to my home country to spread what I've learned and experienced to others."
WIth some alumni visiting their alma mater in a while, the group will go on additional excursions on Friday to visit the university's Seocho-dong Campus in Seocho District, southern Seoul and the HiKR Ground in Jung District, central Seoul.
BY LEE TAE-HEE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
