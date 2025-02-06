University of Ulsan loses $4 million in funding after budget misuse
The government has cut 5.87 billion won ($4.05 million) in funding from the University of Ulsan for using its budget to build facilities not specified in its original funding plan.
The funding was originally allocated as part of the university’s selection for the Glocal University 30 project two years ago. The government initiative supports universities outside greater Seoul, providing each selected institution with 100 billion won over five years. A total of 30 universities will be chosen for funding between 2023 and 2026.
The Ministry of Education informed the university of the decision on Thursday, which the university said it would "humbly accept."
The ministry said that the university’s plan to construct medical school facilities on the first and second floors of its Hanmaeum Center did not align with the intended purpose of the Glocal University funding.
The university had initially mentioned in its Glocal University funding plan that the five-story center near the Ulsan University Hospital would host a biomedical research facility. However, the university later decided to remodel the building and include medical school facilities to comply with a corrective order issued by the Ministry of Education in 2022.
The ministry had instructed the university to hold regular medical school lectures in facilities located on its main campus, branch campus or other authorized grounds as required by the Higher Education Act. Previously, the university had conducted medical school classes at Asan Medical Center in Seoul.
During last October’s parliamentary audit, Rep. Kang Kyung-sook of the Rebuilding Korea Party raised the issue, stating, “Not only has the expansion of Ulsan University’s medical school center been delayed, but the plan has also been included in the Glocal University project.”
Following this, the ministry launched an investigation and reported to the National Assembly that it would cut 5.87 billion won from the 26 billion won allocated to the school this year. This included 3.99 billion won for remodeling the first and second floors of the Hanmaeum Center and 1.88 billion won for indirect costs.
The University of Ulsan argued that its remodeling plan for the Hanmaeum Center had already been approved by the Glocal University Committee, but its appeal was rejected. The budget cut was finalized as the university did not make further appeals, reducing 5.87 billion won from its Glocal funding this year.
"We are disappointed by the Education Ministry’s decision but humbly accept it," a university official said. "We will make efforts to ensure that the reduction in funding does not affect medical education and the Glocal University project by utilizing university funds and financial support from Asan Medical Center."
