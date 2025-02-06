Korea, U.S. national security advisers hold first phone conversation, agree to meet soon
Published: 06 Feb. 2025, 17:48
- SEO JI-EUN
Korea's National Security Adviser Shin Won-sik held his first phone conversation with his new U.S. counterpart, Mike Waltz, and agreed to meet in Washington soon, Seoul's presidential office said Thursday.
The discussion marked the third high-level call between the Korean government and the newly inaugurated Trump administration. A phone conversation between Korea’s Acting President Choi Sang-mok — who also serves as Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister — and U.S. President Donald Trump has yet to take place amid Seoul's political turmoil following Pesident Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment over his failed martial law attempt in early December.
Shin, a senior aide of Yoon, and Waltz exchanged views on bilateral relations, North Korea-related issues and trilateral cooperation with Japan, according to the presidential office.
The two sides agreed to hold face-to-face talks in Washington "at an early date" for more in-depth discussions, it added. A local report by TV Chosun said Shin would make a visit "in mid- to late-February," citing an official from the Office of National Security.
With traditional summit diplomacy stalled due to a leadership vacuum, Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul has taken on a key role in maintaining communication.
He was the first Korean official to engage with the new U.S. administration and is now arranging a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio to take place during the Munich Security Conference from Feb. 14 to 16. If finalized, it would mark the first foreign ministers’ talks under the new U.S. leadership.
“Given the current situation, any form of engagement is helpful in discussing bilateral key issues and strengthening the alliance,” a source said.
