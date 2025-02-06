Rival parties neck and neck in polls, DP chief Lee still on top as next president

The ruling and main opposition parties are neck and neck in approval rating, a poll showed Thursday, with the nation reeling from unprecedented political turmoil from impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol's failed martial law bid.Support for the ruling People Power Party (PPP) and the main opposition Democratic Party (DP) each rose 1 percentage point from the previous week to 39 and 37 percent, respectively, according to the National Barometer SurveyThe survey, conducted by pollsters Embrain Public, Kstat Research, Korea Research and Hankook Research on 1,005 people aged 18 and older from Monday to Wednesday, has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level.The survey also showed that 32 percent favored DP leader Lee Jae-myung when asked who is fit to be the next president, followed by Labor Minister Kim Moon-soo at 12 percent and Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon at 8 percent.Seven percent of the respondents supported Daegu Mayor Hong Joon-pyo while 6 percent picked Han Dong-hoon, former leader of the PPP.Yonhap