 Rival parties neck and neck in polls, DP chief Lee still on top as next president
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Politics

print dictionary print

Rival parties neck and neck in polls, DP chief Lee still on top as next president

Published: 06 Feb. 2025, 16:29
Kwon Young-se, right, chief of the ruling People Power Party's emergency leadership committee, speaks with Lee Jae-myung, leader of the main opposition Democratic Party, during a memorial service for late former National Assembly Speaker Kim Soo-han at the parliamentary building in Seoul on Jan. 3. [NEWS1]

Kwon Young-se, right, chief of the ruling People Power Party's emergency leadership committee, speaks with Lee Jae-myung, leader of the main opposition Democratic Party, during a memorial service for late former National Assembly Speaker Kim Soo-han at the parliamentary building in Seoul on Jan. 3. [NEWS1]

 
The ruling and main opposition parties are neck and neck in approval rating, a poll showed Thursday, with the nation reeling from unprecedented political turmoil from impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol's failed martial law bid.
 
Support for the ruling People Power Party (PPP) and the main opposition Democratic Party (DP) each rose 1 percentage point from the previous week to 39 and 37 percent, respectively, according to the National Barometer Survey
 
The survey, conducted by pollsters Embrain Public, Kstat Research, Korea Research and Hankook Research on 1,005 people aged 18 and older from Monday to Wednesday, has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level.
 
The survey also showed that 32 percent favored DP leader Lee Jae-myung when asked who is fit to be the next president, followed by Labor Minister Kim Moon-soo at 12 percent and Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon at 8 percent.
 
Seven percent of the respondents supported Daegu Mayor Hong Joon-pyo while 6 percent picked Han Dong-hoon, former leader of the PPP.
 
 
Yonhap 
tags Korea Lee Jae-myung Democratic Party People Power Party Kwon Young-se

More in Politics

Former Army commander doubles down on claim that Yoon ordered him to drag lawmakers out

Korea, U.S. national security advisers hold first phone conversation, agree to meet soon

Acting President Choi tells lawmakers he declined justice's appointment due to 'lack of consensus'

Rival parties neck and neck in polls, DP chief Lee still on top as next president

Court upholds five-year prison sentence for DP leader's former aide

Related Stories

Counterintelligence command officials suspended from duties for alleged role in martial law

DP railroads cash handout bill after derailing PPP filibuster

DP chief calls for special committee to address Trump tariffs as fear of global trade war grows

DP releases names, faces of prosecutors involved in Lee Jae-myung investigations

Loopholes guaranteed
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)