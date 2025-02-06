 Drug charges against son of North Korean defector Tae Yong-ho dismissed
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Drug charges against son of North Korean defector Tae Yong-ho dismissed

Published: 06 Feb. 2025, 17:38
Tae Yong-ho, the secretary general of the Peaceful Unification Advisory Council, speaking during a parliamentary audit session at the National Assembly in Seoul on OcT. 8, 2024. [YONHAP]

Tae Yong-ho, the secretary general of the Peaceful Unification Advisory Council, speaking during a parliamentary audit session at the National Assembly in Seoul on OcT. 8, 2024. [YONHAP]

Drug use allegations against the eldest son of Tae Yong-ho, former conservative People Power Party lawmaker and North Korean defector, have been dismissed.
 
The Gangnam Police Precinct said Thursday that it had decided not to transfer the case against Tae's 32-year-old son to prosecutors, concluding there were no charges to be applied. 
 

Related Article

Police launched an investigation in November last year after receiving a drug-related complaint from the Jeju Provincial Police Agency.  
 
The accuser, who had traveled to Thailand with Tae's son in September last year, claimed to have witnessed him smoking marijuana and subsequently filed a report.  
 
Meanwhile, Tae's son is also under police investigation for fraud charges amounting to more than 1 billion won ($690,970). According to the complaint, he allegedly approached victims by promising high returns through cryptocurrency investments, extorted tens of millions of won, and failed to repay the funds.
 
Lawmaker Tae is the first-ever North Korean defector secretary general of the Peaceful Unification Advisory Council, a presidential consultative body established to draft policies on unification.

BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
tags Tae Yong-ho Marijuana People Power Party North Korea

More in Social Affairs

Drug charges against son of North Korean defector Tae Yong-ho dismissed

Streamer receives seven-year sentence for extorting singer Kim Jun-su

Singer Lee Seung-hwan files petition with Constitutional Court over canceled concert in Gumi

Gov't to mandate cigarette makers disclose ingredients in products

Seoul hopes to spark love over art through Valentine's Day matchmaking event

Related Stories

Defector-turned-lawmaker resigns from PPP supreme council

Kim Jong-un's 'hostile states' theory still a work in progress, former North Korean envoy-turned-defector says

Rep. Kim Ga-ram elected to PPP's supreme council

Kim's daughter might have been named successor, says defector-turned-lawmaker

PPP hands defector-turned-lawmaker three-month suspension
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)