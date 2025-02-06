Seoul hopes to spark love over art through Valentine's Day matchmaking event
Published: 06 Feb. 2025, 15:35
- LEE SOO-JUNG
The Seoul Metropolitan Government would screen applicants’ statements for participation, resident registration, proof of employment and documents proving their marital status. The city authority would also filter out those who have been convicted of sexual crimes based on the Gender Ministry’s electronic database listing sex offenders.
Of 974 male and 1,382 female candidates, 50 men and 50 women will be randomly selected if they qualify as eligible candidates — with a residential address in Seoul and an income. Successful candidates will be notified individually on Friday.
By age group, those between 30 and 34 accounted for 40 percent of the total applicants, followed by those in their late 30s at 31 percent. Candidates between 25 and 29 accounted for 17 percent. The remaining 12 percent were between 40 and 45.
The upcoming matchmaking program — dubbed “Romance, Art night” — will feature four sessions: an introductory group session based on artistic preferences, eye gazing experiences, dinner and one-on-one talks. In the finale, participants should submit their top three preferences for potential matches.
The city government will inform the participants the following day if they are matched.
An applicant surnamed Park said the occasion felt “charming” as it could be an opportunity to meet potential partners whom the Seoul city government screened. Another candidate, whose last name is Lee, said they “look forward to having an in-depth dialogue while appreciating art pieces together.”
“Romance, Art night” would be the second edition of Seoul’s mass matchmaking program.
The first of its kind, titled “Romance in Han River,” took place last November. A total of 27 couples were matched after they went on yacht tours and participated in recreational activities.
“The program has proven popular with unmarried individuals considering the large numbers of applicants, even though the event falls on a weekday,” said Kim Sun-soon, head of the Women and Family Policy Affairs Office at the Seoul Metropolitan Government, in a statement.
“Under a shared theme of art, I hope the participants of ‘Romance, Art night’ can find their partners and wish many find matches,” Kim added.
