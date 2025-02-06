Streamer receives seven-year sentence for extorting singer Kim Jun-su
Published: 06 Feb. 2025, 17:16
- KIM JI-YE
A streamer who extorted more than 800 million won ($552,000) from singer Kim Jun-su was ruled a seven-year prison sentence by the Uijeongbu District Court on Thursday.
The streamer in her 30s was previously arrested in December last year for violating the Act on the Aggravated Punishment of Specific Economic Crimes.
The streamer was accused of blackmailing Kim 101 times and extorting 840 million won from September 2020 to October last year. The singer filed a suit against the streamer in November 2024. The prosecutors requested a seven-year sentence in a hearing held last month.
“The defendant recorded private conversations and took photos while being with the victim and decided to use them to extort money when the relationship with the victim became distant,” the court said.
"The defendant has admitted to all charges and all related evidence also prove that she is guilty."
The severity of her crimes, taking into account the duration and method of her actions, led to the long period of imprisonment, according to the ruling.
“The victim has suffered financial and psychological harm and has pleaded for a severe punishment,” the court said.
Prior to the ruling, Kim was suspected of having been involved in the streamer’s drug conviction. However, the singer’s agency, Palmtree Island, denied all accusations in a statement last November, saying that the streamer's criminal background was only revealed after Kim filed the lawsuit and Kim has “nothing to do with any such criminal behavior.”
The agency also added that there were no “inappropriate or misleading matters” in the recorded conversation between the streamer and Kim.
Kim first debuted as a member of boy band TVXQ under SM Entertainment in 2003. After leaving the group with members Park Yoo-chun and Kim Jae-joong in 2009, they formed the trio JYJ in 2010 and the duo JX without Park last September.
The singer is also actively pursuing his career as a musical actor. He is currently performing in “Aladdin,” which will run through June 22 at the Charlotte Theater in southern Seoul.
