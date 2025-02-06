 20250207_CARTOON
20250207_CARTOON

Published: 06 Feb. 2025, 20:00
The Great Whale Project, a gas field development initiative in the East Sea, has been deemed economically unviable. On Feb. 6, Vice Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy Choi Nam-ho stated, “We confirmed some signs of gas during drilling, but the scale is not significant." Even more unsettling, the government admitted that the likelihood of discovering a viable oil reserve was slim from the very start. [PARK YONG-SEOK]  
 
 
 
