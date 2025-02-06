The art of rebranding

In November last year, Jaguar’s unveiling of its new brand concept caused a stir. The British automaker, with a 90-year legacy, released a promotional video featuring models of diverse ethnic backgrounds dressed in avant-garde, almost metaphysical fashion, set against a vibrant pink backdrop. The company’s traditionally sleek and classic logo was replaced with a softer, rounded typeface. Notably absent from the video was any actual car, leading some to liken the campaign to a fashion advertisement or a scene from a science fiction film. Even Tesla CEO Elon Musk joined the fray, sarcastically commenting, “Are they still selling cars?”Jaguar has been executing its “Reimagine” strategy since 2021, investing 1.5 million pounds ($1.87 million) in a transition to a fully electric vehicle (EV) brand. As part of this transformation, it suspended sales of its existing models in 2023. The recent video unveiling its new logo and brand identity was a key milestone in this shift. The company also introduced the Type 00, a concept EV featuring an audacious design and a price tag on par with Porsche and Bentley. As the first legacy automaker to make such a dramatic pivot to an EV-only brand, Jaguar adopted the slogan “Copy Nothing.” However, critics argue that the company may have strayed too far from its heritage.Businesses undertake rebranding efforts to enhance their brand value through various approaches. Narrowly defined, rebranding can involve redesigning logos and symbols or renaming a brand. More broadly, it encompasses comprehensive strategic shifts in brand identity. In recent years, brands have gravitated toward minimalistic logos, stripping away embellishments and opting for cleaner, flatter designs. Burger King and Pringles, for example, revamped their logos by removing shadows and outlines to create a more streamlined look — an adaptation to the digital era, where intricate designs can appear cluttered in mobile interfaces.At times, even the subtlest rebranding decisions can signal major strategic shifts. In 2011, Starbucks dropped “Coffee” from its logo, signaling its ambition to expand beyond coffee and into non-English-speaking markets. In 2019, Dunkin’ Donuts rebranded as Dunkin’ to reflect its broader focus on beverages and snacks. In today’s fast-moving digital landscape, brands tied to a specific industry can find themselves constrained. Samsung SDI, initially named Samsung Display & Digital Interface, faced such an issue when its business focus shifted to batteries, rendering the original meaning of “SDI” obsolete.The auto industry has been at the forefront of rebranding efforts in the era of electrification. Volkswagen and General Motors simplified their logos as part of their push toward sustainability and expanded mobility services. Kia’s 2021 rebranding was particularly striking. The company dropped “Motors” from its name to emphasize its transformation into a mobility solutions provider, while its logo underwent a dramatic overhaul. The oval frame was removed, and the typeface was replaced with a dynamic, stylized font. Initially, the new logo confused many consumers, leading to a surge in Google searches for “KN car.”Rebranding isn’t limited to corporations; governments and institutions also use it to reshape public perception. Turkey’s decision to rebrand its international name from “Turkey” to “Türkiye” was driven by negative associations with the English word for the bird and its slang usage. In 2015, New Zealand attempted to change its national flag to distinguish it from Australia’s and move away from colonial symbolism. Despite government-led efforts and a public design competition, the existing flag was retained following a national referendum.While rebranding is often associated with forward-looking innovation, some companies leverage it to reconnect with their origins — a process known as “refocusing.” Starbucks, which executed a major refocusing strategy in 2008, is once again embarking on a back-to-basics approach in 2024. Facing declining profits and brand dilution amid competition from budget coffee chains, CEO Brian Niccol announced a “Back to Starbucks” initiative, emphasizing core menu items, store experience and the barista culture that originally set the brand apart.Rebranding often coincides with leadership changes. When Elon Musk acquired Twitter in 2022, he spearheaded a complete rebranding to X, retiring the iconic bluebird logo. Ahead of President Joe Biden’s inauguration in 2020, discussions emerged about the need for a “USA Rebranding” effort to restore the nation’s global reputation. The urgency was underscored by a sharp decline in favorable perceptions of the U.S. among key allies — Germany and Britain, where positive sentiment plummeted from 78 percent and 83 percent in 2000 to just 26 percent and 41 percent, respectively, in 2020.In an era of rapid market shifts and heightened uncertainty, strategic rebranding is more crucial than ever. However, companies must carefully balance change with continuity, ensuring their new identity maintains a clear link to the past. This is especially true for legacy brands, whose loyal customers can react strongly to even minor alterations. Jaguar’s radical rebranding has drawn criticism from purists who feel the company has abandoned its heritage. Similarly, superficial branding updates — merely tweaking logos or slogans without substantive strategic shifts — can alienate customers rather than win them over.The key to successful rebranding lies in the wisdom to discern what to preserve and what to discard, coupled with the finesse to clearly communicate the rationale behind these changes.