The new chapter unfolding in Korean sports

A wave of generational change is sweeping through Korea’s sports leadership. The rise of younger leaders and former athletes taking key positions is particularly notable. In the 42nd Korean Sport & Olympic Committee (KSOC) presidential election, Ryu Seung-min, a former Olympic table tennis champion and former head of the Korea Table Tennis Association, emerged victorious, delivering a fresh jolt to the sports establishment.Other former athletes in their 40s are also making their mark: Kim Dong-moon, an Olympic gold medalist and professor at Wonkwang University, was elected president of the Korea Badminton Association, while Lee Soo-kyung, a former figure skater and current CEO of Sambo Motors, was chosen to lead the Korea Skating Union.The KSOC election encapsulates the broader transformation in the sporting world. In elections, candidates, political dynamics and momentum determine the outcome.From a candidate perspective, Ryu’s star power, expertise and sincerity as an Olympic gold medalist and former International Olympic Committee (IOC) member were undeniable.Meanwhile, Lee Kee-heung, the outgoing KSOC president, who controversially sought a third consecutive term despite numerous scandals, helped crystallize the election into a clear black-and-white battle. The fact that Lee faced allegations of hiring irregularities and was under investigation while his duties were suspended raised concerns that even if re-elected, he would be unable to fully serve his term due to legal risks.Despite Korea’s volatile political climate, the demand for reform and accountability in the sports sector has been unrelenting. This momentum gained traction in February 2024, when Jurgen Klinsmann was dismissed as head coach of the national soccer team, and further intensified after badminton star An Se-young’s revelations about inadequate player support ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics.Public outrage grew over the opaque hiring process within the Korea Football Association (KFA) and its incompetent administration, while calls mounted for the Korea Badminton Association (KBA) to overhaul its support system for athletes.In the KSOC’s case, controversy surrounded the role of the KSOC’s Sports Fairness Committee, which had been appointed by Lee Ki-heung and was set to determine candidate eligibility for the next presidential election. Questions also arose over why a KSOC president constantly clashing with the government would be beneficial for Korean sports.When faced with public scrutiny, the respective organizations offered familiar defenses. The KFA claimed innocence, the KBA hid behind existing regulations and the KSOC dismissed concerns as inevitable given that the election process had already begun. Yet, none of them offered a convincing explanation as to why a KSOC president should be at perpetual odds with the government.This pattern of evasiveness is all too familiar. Even when confronted with well-founded criticism, institutions deflect, offer vague reassurances or make empty promises — a cycle that has long defined Korean sports governance.But this time was different. The sports electorate refused to accept half-baked answers. They demanded explanations, asked for accountability and refused to vote for candidates who ignored them. This marks a significant shift.In the end, Ryu Seung-min, the candidate who best embodied the demand for change and reform, won the election. As he takes office on Feb. 28, along with the newly elected heads of various sports federations, they must fully grasp the weight of the mandate given to them by the sports community.First and foremost, sports organizations must be managed at a level the public can trust. Ethical governance, transparency and responsibility are not optional — they are fundamental principles. Sports should no longer be treated as an exception to societal norms; instead, the sector must be held to the same universal standards as any other.Second, Korean sports bodies must transcend their insular culture and earn the respect of the general public. Since the KSOC’s integration with national sports federations in 2016, its scope has expanded to include not only elite sports but also grassroots and recreational athletics. Support for national teams must not be seen as favoritism toward individual athletes, but rather as a public investment in the development of elite sports as a whole.Third, out of 68 national sports federations, 44 operate with less than 50 percent financial independence. The KSOC itself relies on government funding for over 90 percent of its budget. The days of pleading for more support simply because resources are lacking must end. Financial self-sufficiency is key to maintaining autonomy. Federations must develop independent revenue streams, identify new business opportunities and secure corporate partnerships.Lastly, sports federations must resist politicization and uphold strict political neutrality. There is no reason for sports to be entangled in political ideologies or partisan conflicts. The KSOC’s past entanglement in political affairs serves as a cautionary tale. The responsibility to shield sports from political influence lies with sports leaders, and failure to do so will only diminish the status and influence of the sports sector. While maintaining a cooperative relationship with policymakers, sports administrators must avoid unnecessary entanglements with political figures.A new chapter is unfolding in Korean sports. The incoming leadership must ensure that their tenure is not remembered as a nostalgic return to the old ways but as a genuine era of transformation and progress.