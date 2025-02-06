The pursuit of joy in discovery

The package had arrived. It was the bedside reading lamp I had ordered recently — something I had long felt the need for. Eagerly, I unwrapped it, ready to set it up. But before I could, my five-year-old daughter snatched it away."What is this?" she asked, eyes wide with curiosity. Turning the lamp on, she giggled in delight and ran off into the darkened storage room."Wow! Haha!"I called for her to return it, but she ignored me, completely absorbed in her newfound treasure. Then, a thought crossed my mind — why was I so fixated on the object’s intended use? Why insist on reclaiming it when she is having such fun?In “Inside Out 2” (2024), emotions are personified, each playing a role in the life of Riley, a young girl. Among them, Joy has been Riley's guiding force since birth. But as she enters adolescence, emotions like Anxiety and Embarrassment begin to dominate her mind, pushing Joy to the sidelines. At one point, Joy laments, “I guess this is just what happens when you grow up. There’s no time for joy anymore.”For mathematicians, the loss of joy is not just an emotional void — it is an existential threat. It means the loss of motivation, the very fuel that drives discovery. Henri Poincaré (1854–1912), the father of topology, famously observed that mathematicians pursue their work because it is beautiful, and because it is beautiful, it brings them joy. This is precisely why I strive to not become a rigid "adult" who has forgotten the thrill of discovery.The path to joy is not easy. In fact, it is often an arduous journey. But enjoyment serves as our guiding force, pulling us through the struggle. It is like a scene from a sledding hill where toddlers, barely steady on their feet, hoist their sleds and climb the steep incline. Their faces flush with exertion, their breaths get heavy from the effort, yet they look utterly thrilled. These miniature Sispyhuses endure the climb because they know what awaits at the top — the exhilarating descent, the rush of the wind and the sheer delight of the ride.Mathematical research follows the same pattern: a cycle of struggle, frustration, breakthroughs and, ultimately, joy. There are long stretches of preparation, with time spent in the depths of uncertainty, immersed in darkness. And yet, there is something deeply enjoyable about that descent into the unknown. To sink into the depths is not to be lost but to embark on an extraordinary exploration. Even when the pressure feels unbearable, we continue with the unshakable belief that, eventually, we will resurface, gasping in exhilaration.Joy, the ever-optimistic guide, offers a simple but profound truth: "If you're enjoying it, you haven't lost yet."May today be not another day of defeat, but of celebration.