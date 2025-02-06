Today's fortune: Feb. 6, 2025

Read what today holds in store for you under the 12 signs of the zodiac, each represented by an animal. Our astrologer Cho Ku-moon explores(the four pillars of destiny) and geomancy for your prospects on wealth, health and love while offering advice on the direction of your luck and fortune. Check the year of your birth for today’s prediction.Wealth: ModerateHealth: GoodLove: EncounteringLucky direction: South1936: Life is better now than in the past.1948: Your financial luck may improve.1960: You may have pleasant spending.1972: Enjoy both benefits at once.1984: Your efforts may bring visible results.1996: A lucky day awaits you.Wealth: ModerateHealth: GoodLove: JoyLucky direction: South1937: Familiar things bring comfort.1949: What belongs to you is the best.1961: Gains outweigh losses.1973: You may have smooth conversations.1985: A progressive day awaits you.1997: You will see opportunities and feel excited.Wealth: AverageHealth: AverageLove: GivingLucky direction: Northwest1938: Eat light and digestible food.1950: Even if you lack appetite, eat well.1962: Pay close attention to your body's signals.1974: Take breaks as needed.1986: Stretch regularly.1998: Take time to clear your mind.Wealth: AverageHealth: AverageLove: GivingLucky direction: North1939: Another ordinary day in daily life.1951: Give and take fairly.1963: Give one and take two.1975: Verify things before deciding.1987: Think deeply and remain rational.1999: Keep a cool head but a warm heart.Wealth: ModerateHealth: GoodLove: JoyfulLucky direction: South1940: You may be treated well or have good fortune.1952: You may hear news from relatives.1964: You can achieve multiple benefits at once.1976: Be straightforward rather than beating around the bush.1988: You may find a promising opportunity.2000: Your reputation and recognition may increase.Wealth: AverageHealth: AverageLove: JealousyLucky direction: West1941: Treat people equally without favoritism.1953: Without lips, teeth feel cold.1965: Separate work from personal matters.1977: Balance independence and teamwork.1989: Simplify rather than complicate things.2001: Comparing yourself to others is a losing game.Wealth: GoodHealth: ExcellentLove: UnifiedLucky direction: South1942: More is better than less.1954: Aging means completion, not decline.1966: Work opportunities may arise in the right place.1978: Support from above and below will help you.1990: Harmony and teamwork will lead to success.2002: Unity is key to success.Wealth: ModerateHealth: GoodLove: JoyfulLucky direction: East1943: Life experience may turn into wisdom today.1955: Take charge of family matters.1967: Everything has its purpose and place.1979: Aim for both honor and profit.1991: Move forward with confidence.2003: Enjoy multiple benefits at once.Wealth: LowHealth: PoorLove: FrustratedLucky direction: West1944: Stay rational rather than sentimental.1956: Trust yourself rather than others.1968: The only person you can truly rely on is yourself.1980: Avoid favors and bribes.1992: Sometimes, you must do things you dislike.2004: You may struggle with career choices.Wealth: LowHealth: PoorLove: FrustratedLucky direction: North1945: Be mindful of your words and actions.1957: Keep an open mind and avoid biases.1969: Avoid being too one-sided or authoritative.1981: Don't speak without sincerity.1993: Stay humble and avoid arrogance.2005: Spend some time alone for reflection.Wealth: ModerateHealth: GoodLove: HappinessLucky direction: East1946: Your life may be filled with happiness today.1958: Living itself is a valuable opportunity.1970: Today is the best day to be happy.1982: You may see an exciting opportunity.1994: Enjoy doing what you love.2006: Luck is on your side today.Wealth: ModerateHealth: GoodLove: JoyfulLucky direction: South1935: Good health is your greatest wealth.1947: You may receive financial blessings.1959: Unexpected joy may come your way.1971: Consider financial investments.1983: Both expenses and earnings will arise.1995: An opportunity to make money may appear.2007: You will have an exciting day.