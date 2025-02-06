Chungnam Asan confirm signing of midfielder Son Jun-ho

Having been banned for life in China over match-fixing charges, Korean midfielder Son Jun-ho has found a new home in the second division in his native land.Chungnam Asan FC of the K League 2 announced their signing of Son on Wednesday. Financial terms were not disclosed."I am pleased to have this fresh start with Chungnam Asan FC," Son said in a statement released by the club. "I will try my best to help the club get promoted to the K League 1."Son, the 2020 K League 1 MVP for Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors, was detained by Chinese authorities in May 2023 while playing for Shandong Taishan FC in China. He faced bribery charges and was not released until March 2024.Son then joined Suwon FC in the K League 1 in June 2024. Three months later, however, the Chinese Football Association (CFA) slapped him with a lifetime ban on match-fixing charges. The decision prompted Suwon FC to terminate their deal with Son, who claimed his innocence and accused Chinese officials of blackmailing him into admitting to bogus charges.The CFA asked FIFA to apply the ban on Son to the rest of the world, which would have effectively ended Son's career. But the global football body dismissed that request last month, opening the door for Son to continue his career outside China.The 32-year-old is believed to have been in negotiations with multiple clubs in both the K League 1 and the K League 2. At the top of his game, Son can be a smart playmaker who plays well on both ends.Son's last match with Suwon FC was Sep. 1, 2024. Chungnam Asan will open their 2025 season on Feb. 23.Chungnam Asan finished in second place in the 2024 K League 2 season but lost to Daegu FC of the K League 1 in a promotion-relegation playoff in December.Yonhap