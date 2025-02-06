Getting ready for the Asian Winter Games: What are Team Korea’s medal chances?
Published: 06 Feb. 2025, 16:29 Updated: 06 Feb. 2025, 17:51
- PAIK JI-HWAN
An eight-year hiatus for the Asian Winter Games ends on Friday as athletes across Asia begin their quests to shine in icy settings in Harbin, China.
The winter Asiad returns after the latest edition in Japan in 2017 and the cancellation of the 2021 tournament due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
This year’s competition sets the stage for Korean athletes to leave their mark against competitors from major nations such as Japan and China, two of the most successful countries in winter Asiad history.
Japan tops the medal count table with 397 medals, followed by China at 284 and Korea in third with 249.
Team Korea has multiple medal favorites, such as short track speed skaters Park Ji-won and Choi Min-jeong, figure skater Cha Jun-hwan and speed skater Kim Min-sun. Each of those athletes has already secured a host of medals on the international stage.
But skating events may not be the only highlights this year for Korea, as curling and ice hockey have also been strong medal sources in past Asian Winter Games.
What are some of the key sports to watch during this year’s Asian Winter Games, and which athletes are expected to stand on the podium?
Short track speed skating
A total of 12 Korean short track speed skaters — six men and six women — will be vying for medals.
Park leads the men’s team with a career filled with medals from the World Championships, Four Continents Short Track Championship and elsewhere.
A medal at the Asiad would mark another milestone in his career, which has yet to include medals from both the Asiad and the Olympics.
On the women’s side, Choi returns to the Asiad with four medals — two gold, one silver and one bronze — from the 2017 tournament, along with five Olympic medals and a series of honors from the World Championships.
Fellow Olympic medalist Shim Suk-hee, who has won two gold, one silver and one bronze across two Olympics, returns to the women's team but will not compete in the 500-meter race at this year's Asiad. A medal this year would mark consecutive success at the Asiad, following her two gold and one silver in 2017.
Another success at this year’s Asiad, combined with medals from her fellow teammates, could help Korea reach the historic 100th Asiad medal mark in a sport where the country has secured the most medals.
Korea currently leads the medal count in short track speed skating with 96 medals — 34 gold, 35 silver and 27 bronze.
Speed skating
Team Korea are also strong contenders in speed skating, where the country has collected 67 medals, placing second in the medal rankings.
This year’s roster includes skaters who have enjoyed success on the international stage, including four-time Olympic and two-time Asiad medalist Lee Seung-hoon.
Lee, 36, is aiming for his third consecutive medal haul at the Asiad after claiming eight medals — seven gold and one silver — in the 2011 and 2017 tournaments. However, he will not be able to win gold in the 10,000-meter or mass start races, as these disciplines are not included in this year’s competition. The 5,000-meter race, however, provides him with another opportunity for gold.
Younger Korean male skaters, such as Chung Jae-won, are also rising to the challenge, aiming to secure their first Asiad medal.
Chung, an Olympic medalist with two silver medals from the 2018 and 2022 Games, made history as the youngest Korean speed skater to stand on the podium after he won a silver in the team pursuit event in 2018.
On the women’s side, Kim Min-sun will be vying to add another honor to her medal cabinet, which already includes medals from the World Championships and Four Continents Championships.
A medal this year would allow her to further follow in the footsteps of Korean skating legend Lee Sang-hwa, who secured four Asiad medals across three tournaments along with three Olympic medals.
Alpine skiing
Korea has never seen major success in alpine skiing at the Olympics, with no medals, but it is a different story at the Asian Games, where the country has consistently performed well since the sport was first featured in the 1986 Asian Games.
Korea has amassed the second-most medals, with 35, trailing only longtime rivals Japan, who have 51.
The men’s event will feature Asiad veteran Jung Dong-hyun, who returns following his two gold and one bronze medal performance in the 2011 and 2017 tournaments.
Ice hockey
Team Korea may not be the strongest competitor in international ice hockey compared to countries like Canada or Norway, but they have won five medals — one silver and four bronze — at the Asiad.
Korea also enters this year’s Asiad as a serious medal contender in both the men’s and women’s events.
The country is the second-highest ranked Asian team in the men’s competition at world No. 22, behind Kazakhstan’s No. 15 but ahead of Japan at No. 24, based on the International Ice Hockey Federation rankings, last updated when the season ended in May last year.
In the women’s competition, Korea ranks third in Asia, behind Japan at world No. 7 and China at No. 12. Korea’s No. 18 ranking surpasses Kazakhstan, who trail at No. 23.
The Korean women’s team has yet to medal at the Asiad, with a fourth-place finish in 1999 and 2017 as their best result. The men’s team, meanwhile, claimed silver in 2017.
This year’s edition features both the men’s and women’s teams, who have already started the tournament on a positive note by winning their first games on Tuesday.
The ice hockey competition began before the opening ceremony of the Asiad due to its preliminary round schedule. The men’s team beat host country China 6-5 in Group A, while the women’s team cruised past Hong Kong 8-0 in Group B.
Curling
Korea, China and Japan are the only three countries to have medaled in curling with six medals each, but Korea outshines the two Asian giants with more gold medals.
The Korean men’s and women’s teams have combined a total of three gold, two silver and one bronze since their first participation in 2003.
This year’s curling roster includes Kim Kyeong-ae, a 2017 Asiad silver medalist and a member of Team Kim, who famously won a silver medal together at the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics.
Team Kim is composed of Kim Kyeong-ae and four other members all surnamed Kim: Kim Eun-jung, Kim Cho-hi, Kim Seon-yeong and Kim Yeong-mi.
The team made history not only for winning a silver medal in a sport that was practically unheard-of in Korea but also for their remarkable sportsmanship and team spirit. The five former classmates from Uiseong Girls' High School in rural North Gyeongsang captured hearts with their unity.
Kim Kyeong-ae has already returned to action in the mixed team event with Seong Ji-hoon. They have had mixed results, with wins over Qatar and Kazakhstan and losses to the Philippines and China in Group B. The curling competition also began before the opening ceremony.
Figure skating, snowboarding and more
The rest of Team Korea’s roster features athletes who are looking to continue their international success, including figure skater Cha Jun-hwan and snowboarder Lee Chae-un, ahead of their next potential big challenge at the 2026 Winter Olympics.
For Cha, who became the first Korean male to medal at the World Figure Skating Championships in 2023, this is another opportunity to rise to greater prominence at age 23.
A medal would further cement the success of 18-year-old Lee, who became the first Korean to secure gold and the youngest ever to top the podium at the FIS Snowboarding World Championships in 2023, at just 16 years and 10 months old.
Other sports include ski mountaineering, biathlon, cross-country skiing and freestyle skiing.
More action will unfold after the opening ceremony on Friday, as athletes from 34 countries vie for medals across the 11 sports, with the Asiad concluding on Feb. 14.
