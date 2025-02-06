 North Korea's national team heads to Harbin for Asian Winter Games
Korea JoongAng Daily

Published: 06 Feb. 2025, 10:05
North Korean figure skater Ryom Tae-ok performs during the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics in South Korea. [YONHAP]

 
North Korea's national team has left for Harbin, China, to compete in the upcoming Asian Winter Games, state media reported Thursday. 
 
The national team, along with a delegation from North Korea's Olympic Committee, led by Sports Minister and committee Chairman Kim Il-guk, left Pyongyang the previous day, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.
 

According to the website of the event's organizing committee, three North Korean athletes have signed up to compete in figure skating — Ryom Tae-ok and Han Kum-chol in the pairs category, and Ro Yong-myong in men's singles.
 
Ryom won a bronze for North Korea with her former partner, Kim Ju-sik, in the figure skating pairs event at the 2017 Asian Winter Games in Sapporo. She also competed in the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics in South Korea, finishing 13th overall.
 
North Korean athletes competed in figure skating and short track events at the 2017 Asian Winter Games, but this year, it has only sent figure skaters who are prospective medal winners.
 
The 2025 Asian Winter Games is slated to run from Friday through Feb. 14.
 
 
 
 
 

Yonhap
tags Korea Asian Winter Games North Korea

