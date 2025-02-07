 Flood of traders crashes Korea Gold Exchange website with price at historic high
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Economy

print dictionary print

Flood of traders crashes Korea Gold Exchange website with price at historic high

Published: 07 Feb. 2025, 19:10 Updated: 07 Feb. 2025, 19:30
Gold bars are displayed at the Korea Gold Exchange in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Feb. 6. [NEWS1]

Gold bars are displayed at the Korea Gold Exchange in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Feb. 6. [NEWS1]

 
Traders have been experiencing unusually long wait times when attempting to access the Korea Gold Exchange's website since Wednesday as investors flock to the safe-haven asset while its prices surged worldwide.
 
Access to the website was delayed starting early Thursday due to high traffic, with the number of users waiting for it to load reaching 20,000 by 11:30 a.m., that day. A similar state was reported on Friday, with hundreds of users stuck in its virtual waiting room through the afternoon. The website was back to normal operation, without delays, as of 6 p.m. that day.
 

Related Article

 
Gold prices have surged across the globe following the inauguration of U.S. President Donald Trump.
 
It was trading at 579,000 won ($400.65) per 3.75 kilograms (8.27 pounds) on the Korea Gold Exchange on Friday, up 56.5 percent from a year earlier. The price has risen 9.9 percent since the beginning of this year.
 
The Korea Gold Exchange website displays a waiting room at 4 p.m. Feb. 7 due to high traffic. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

The Korea Gold Exchange website displays a waiting room at 4 p.m. Feb. 7 due to high traffic. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

On the Korea Exchange, the price of gold has soared for five consecutive sessions since Jan. 24 and peaked at an all-time high of 147,820 won per 1 kilogram on Wednesday before closing at 145,600 on Friday.
 
The asset hit a fresh high on the global market as well, breaking records for five straight sessions to peak at $2,882.16 per ounce on Wednesday before moderating at $2,853.16 the following day.
 
Investors have been rushing to pick up bullion, a conventional safe-haven asset, as Trump’s tariff threats loom over the global economy.
 
While the implementation Washington’s major 25 percent tariffs on Canada and Mexico has been postponed a month, its additional 10 percent tariff on China took effect on Feb. 4. China announced a retaliatory 15 percent tariff on coal and liquefied natural gas and a 10 percent tariff on crude, both of which are set to take effect on Monday.
 

BY SHIN HA-NEE [[email protected]]
tags Korea Gold

More in Economy

Flood of traders crashes Korea Gold Exchange website with price at historic high

Oil set for third straight weekly decline amid tariff concerns

Trump's USTR nominee warns Korea and others against regulating U.S. tech firms

Fitch holds Korea's rating steady despite martial law impacts

Korea to extend fuel tax cut by another 2 months

Related Stories

Gold rush

Gold trading volume for January-October period hits $1.42 billion

Going for gold: Prices rise as tariff threats drive demand for safe assets

Gold tops $2,500 as investors brace for rate cuts

Golden opportunity
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)