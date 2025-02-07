CDP upgrades Hana Financial Group's sustainability rating
Published: 07 Feb. 2025, 17:21
-
- SHIN HA-NEE
- [email protected]
Hana Financial Group received the highest “leadership A” sustainability rating from the 2024 CDP, formerly known as the Carbon Disclosure Project, the firm said Friday.
This marked a single-notch upgrade from the leadership A- rating the group received a year earlier.
CDP is a global nonprofit charity that asks companies to disclose their environmental impact and assess their sustainability initiatives. The organization’s CDP score is one of the widely recognized sustainability indexes, along with Morgan Stanley Capital International’s (MSCI) environmental social and governance (ESG) rating and the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices.
Hana Financial Group aims to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.
“The highest CDP rating signifies an external and internal recognition of Hana Financial Group’s steady and genuine efforts for ESG management implementation,” said Hana Financial Group CEO and Chairman Ham Young-joo.
“We will continue to disclose our progress toward carbon neutrality clearly and transparently to bolster our leadership in global ESG efforts as a financial institution trusted by various stakeholders.”
Hana also earned the highest AAA rating on MSCI's ESG assessment on Jan. 28.
BY SHIN HA-NEE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)