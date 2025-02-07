 Kospi opens lower as investors lock in gains after three-day rally
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Finance

print dictionary print

Kospi opens lower as investors lock in gains after three-day rally

Published: 07 Feb. 2025, 10:19
A screen in Hana Bank's trading room in central Seoul shows the Kospi opening on Feb. 7. [YONHAP]

A screen in Hana Bank's trading room in central Seoul shows the Kospi opening on Feb. 7. [YONHAP]

 
Shares opened slightly lower Friday, as investors unloaded large caps after three consecutive sessions of gains this week.
 
The Kospi fell 1.63 points, or 0.06 percent, to 2,535.12 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
 

Related Article

The Kopsi plunged 2.52 percent Monday due to concerns over U.S. import tariffs but rebounded for three consecutive trading days, rising by more than 1 percent each session.
 
Overnight, Wall Street shares finished mixed amid a lack of market leads. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.28 percent, while the Nasdaq composite and the S&P 500 climbed 0.51 percent and 0.36 percent, respectively.
 
In Seoul, SK hynix and LG Electronics dropped 0.25 percent and 0.50 percent, respectively.
 
SK Innovation fell 0.24 percent, and Celltrion shed 0.55 percent.
 
Hyundai Motor added 0.25 percent, while Naver, which reported improved earnings earlier in the day, gained 0.43 percent.
 
Battery and steel shares also advanced, with LG Energy Solution and Posco Holdings rising 0.73 percent and 0.62 percent, respectively. Samsung Electronics remained unchanged from Thursday.
 
The local currency was trading at 1,446.05 won against the U.S. dollar at 9:15 a.m., down 1.65 won from the previous session.

Yonhap
tags Korea Kospi shares market

More in Finance

Kospi opens lower as investors lock in gains after three-day rally

Shinhan Financial Group profit posts second-highest earnings, boosted by ballooning loans

Tech giants drive market gains with Trump tariffs still on pause

FSS Gov. Lee apologizes for role in Samsung Electronics chief's indictment

Korea to launch alternative trading system in March for stock market overhaul

Related Stories

Kospi rises 1% following Fed rate cut, won strengthens

Kospi opens lower as auto and financial shares weigh on gains

Kospi falls 1.3% in early trading, tracking overnight Wall Street losses

Kospi opens lower as semiconductor and auto shares see profit-taking

Kospi opens higher as investors watch Yoon impeachment vote
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)