Kospi opens lower as investors lock in gains after three-day rally

Shares opened slightly lower Friday, as investors unloaded large caps after three consecutive sessions of gains this week.The Kospi fell 1.63 points, or 0.06 percent, to 2,535.12 in the first 15 minutes of trading.The Kopsi plunged 2.52 percent Monday due to concerns over U.S. import tariffs but rebounded for three consecutive trading days, rising by more than 1 percent each session.Overnight, Wall Street shares finished mixed amid a lack of market leads. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.28 percent, while the Nasdaq composite and the S&P 500 climbed 0.51 percent and 0.36 percent, respectively.In Seoul, SK hynix and LG Electronics dropped 0.25 percent and 0.50 percent, respectively.SK Innovation fell 0.24 percent, and Celltrion shed 0.55 percent.Hyundai Motor added 0.25 percent, while Naver, which reported improved earnings earlier in the day, gained 0.43 percent.Battery and steel shares also advanced, with LG Energy Solution and Posco Holdings rising 0.73 percent and 0.62 percent, respectively. Samsung Electronics remained unchanged from Thursday.The local currency was trading at 1,446.05 won against the U.S. dollar at 9:15 a.m., down 1.65 won from the previous session.Yonhap