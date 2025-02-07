Woori Financial's net rises 23 percent in 2024

Woori Financial Group said Friday its net profit surged 23.1 percent from a year earlier in 2024 on the rise in both interest and non-interest income.Net profit for 2024 came to 3.09 trillion won ($2.13 billion), up from 2.51 trillion won the previous year, the company said in a regulatory filing.It marks the second-largest amount ever after the record annual net profit of 3.15 trillion won posted in 2022.The group's interest income rose 1.6 percent on-year to 8.89 trillion won, while its non-interest income surged 41.9 percent to 1.55 trillion won, led by an increased commission income.In the fourth quarter alone, Woori's net profit more than quintupled from a year earlier to 426.1 billion won, the data showed.Yonhap