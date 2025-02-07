 Woori Financial's net rises 23 percent in 2024
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Finance

print dictionary print

Woori Financial's net rises 23 percent in 2024

Published: 07 Feb. 2025, 17:32
Woori Bank logo is shown at the bank's head branch in Jung District, central Seoul, on Aug. 27, 2024. [YONHAP]

Woori Bank logo is shown at the bank's head branch in Jung District, central Seoul, on Aug. 27, 2024. [YONHAP]

 
Woori Financial Group said Friday its net profit surged 23.1 percent from a year earlier in 2024 on the rise in both interest and non-interest income.
 
Net profit for 2024 came to 3.09 trillion won ($2.13 billion), up from 2.51 trillion won the previous year, the company said in a regulatory filing.
 
It marks the second-largest amount ever after the record annual net profit of 3.15 trillion won posted in 2022.
 
The group's interest income rose 1.6 percent on-year to 8.89 trillion won, while its non-interest income surged 41.9 percent to 1.55 trillion won, led by an increased commission income.
 
In the fourth quarter alone, Woori's net profit more than quintupled from a year earlier to 426.1 billion won, the data showed. 

Yonhap
tags Korea Woori earnings

More in Finance

Nextrade ATS set to break KRX's 70-year trading monopoly on March 4

Woori Financial's net rises 23 percent in 2024

CDP upgrades Hana Financial Group's sustainability rating

Shares decline as investors cash out three-day streak

Kospi opens lower as investors lock in gains after three-day rally

Related Stories

Financial companies report record net profit in 2022

Woori Financial Group records highest earnings since return to holdings

Woori Financial Group reports 1.6 percent drop in Q3 net profit

Financial groups report a mixed third quarter as some fall short

Q1 earnings for financial big four decline on one-off expenses
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)