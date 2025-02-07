Samsung Electronics to donate $1 million for LA wildfire relief

Samsung Electronics said Friday its U.S. units will donate $1 million worth of home appliances, personal computers (PCs) and tablets to support the relief and recovery efforts for victims of the wildfires in Los Angeles.Samsung Electronics America and Samsung Semiconductor will provide both immediate relief and long-term rebuilding aid through partnerships with local organizations, including Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles, Team Rubicon and the Los Angeles Unified School District Education Foundation, according to the company's newsroom.Samsung will donate home appliances to families who lost their homes, while PCs, tablets and other devices will be provided to students and teachers to support continued education.The company will also provide communication devices to recovery workers and volunteers to facilitate effective coordination in the field.A series of wildfires, which first broke out on Jan. 7, affected the Los Angeles metropolitan area and the western coast of California. At least 28 people lost their lives and tens of thousands were evacuated.Yonhap