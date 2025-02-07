Samsung Electronics prepares to join Intel in glass substrate race
Published: 07 Feb. 2025, 13:31
-
- JIN EUN-SOO
- [email protected]
The company is reportedly in discussion with multiple material, component and equipment companies to secure a supply chain required to produce glass substrate on its own.
Glass substrate is a yet-to-be-commercialized technology with the potential to enhance chip performance significantly through its strong heat endurance and ultralow flatness compared to the conventional ones made of plastic materials.
Global chipmakers around the world and component and material companies have moved hastily to get a head start in the field.
Intel, in 2023, unveiled a prototype of its glass substrate and said it would mass-produce it before 2030.
In Korea, SKC, an advanced material arm of SK Group, is an early mover in the game. Its U.S. subsidiary, Absolics, has built a manufacturing line dedicated to glass substrate in Georgia with a target of mass production in the latter half of this year.
It is already producing samples at its Georgia factory.
Samsung Electro-Mechanics has set up a pilot line in Sejong with a plan to produce samples after 2027.
LG Innotek CEO Moon Hyuk-soo also identified, at January's CES 2025, glass substrate as a direction in which the company “must go” and said it plans to invest in equipment to start producing samples by the latter half of this year.
The glass substrates market, which was valued at $7.1 billion in 2023, is projected to reach $8.4 billion by 2028, according to data from MarketsandMarkets.
BY JIN EUN-SOO [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)