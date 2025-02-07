Shin Min short-listed for Art Basel Hong Kong's emerging artist prize
Published: 07 Feb. 2025, 16:31
-
- SHIN MIN-HEE
- [email protected]
Artist Shin Min has been short-listed for the inaugural MGM Discoveries Art Prize, created by Art Basel Hong Kong.
The other nominees are New York-based artist Kayode Ojo and Mumbai-based Saju Kunhan. The award was established to recognize emerging artists, and the winner will be announced during the fair’s run from March 28 to 30 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. Preview days, exclusive to VIPs and press, are from March 26 to 27.
The winning artist, along with their gallery, will be given $50,000 and an opportunity to hold an exhibition in Macau. Shin is represented by the Seoul-based gallery P21.
Twenty galleries with spaces in Korea are set to participate at Art Basel Hong Kong this year, including Gallery Baton, Hakgojae Gallery, Johyun Gallery, Kukje Gallery, Leeahn Gallery, One and J. Gallery, PKM Gallery and Wooson Gallery.
As Asia’s largest annual art fair, 242 galleries from 42 regions are set to be featured in total, roughly two times larger in scale than the annual Frieze Seoul.
“Korea is a key country for us always,” said Angelle Siyang-Le, director of Art Basel Hong Kong, in a press conference in central Seoul on Friday. “After the pandemic, we have seen a significant uptake for Korean visitors coming back to Art Basel Hong Kong. We feel it is because more awareness around contemporary art is happening in Korea.”
BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)