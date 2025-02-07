한복 제대로 입기 핵심 정리
Published: 07 Feb. 2025, 13:41
Outfit advice: A simple guide on wearing hanbok correctly
한복 제대로 입기 핵심 정리
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025
Hanbok (traditional Korean dress), when worn right, exudes an elegant and polished look that gives a nod to Korean culture and history. The attire is now mainly worn during weddings or at Gyeongbok Palace, but is still also frequently donned during the Seollal or Chuseok holidays.
exude: 물씬 풍기다
polished: 세련된, 공이 많이 들어간
don: 입다
한국의 전통 의복인 한복은 올바르게 착용하면 한국의 문화와 역사를 기리는 의미까지 담겨 우아하고 격식을 갖춘 듯한 분위기를 풍긴다. 현재 한복은 주로 결혼식이나 경복궁을 방문할 때 입는 경우가 많지만, 여전히 설날이나 추석에도 입는 옷이다.
Hanbok is like a swan: It may appear so refined on the surface, but you’ll find yourself paddling madly underwater — or more precisely — confused over where each string goes or which layer to put on first when wearing it traditionally.
refined: 고상한
paddle: 물장구 치다
madly: 미친 듯이, 쉴 새 없이
precisely: 정확히
한복은 마치 백조와 같다. 즉, 겉으론 매우 고상해 보이지만 물속에서 쉴 새 없이 물장구를 치는 듯한 노력이 필요한 옷이다. 더 정확히 말하자면 제대로 입기 위해 끈을 각각 어디에 매야 하는지, 정확히 어떤 순서로 입어야 하는지 헷갈려 진땀을 뺄 때가 많다.
The hanbok that are oftentimes worn by tourists in the palaces in central Seoul are different from the true, traditional style worn centuries ago. Modernized hanbok can come in two simple pieces, top and bottom, but the conventional hanbok is comprised of many more components and layers, with up to eight pieces for one complete look — excluding accessories. Here are a few tips and tricks to keep in mind when trying on a hanbok.
oftentimes: 종종
conventional: 전통적인
comprised of: ~으로 구성된
서울 도심에 위치한 고궁에서 관광객이 종종 입는 한복은 과거에 입던 전통 한복과는 차이가 크다. 개량된 한복은 단순히 상의와 하의로 구성되지만, 전통 한복은 여러 겹의 옷과 구성품이 있으며 완벽한 한 벌을 갖추려면 그 수는 장신구를 제외하고 최대 8개까지 된다. 다음은 한복을 입을 때 참고할 수 있는 몇 가지 조언과 요령이다.
The correct way to wear hanbok begins with the inner layers going outward. Put on the undergarments first — the top and bottom (either pants or skirt) — and the beoseon, or the traditional socks. These inner pieces help absorb sweat.
outward: 밖으로 향하는
undergarment: 속옷
absorb: 흡수하다
한복을 올바르게 입는 방법은 속에 입는 옷으로 시작해서 밖으로 가는 순서로 착용하는 것이다. 먼저 속에 입는 상의와 하의(바지나 치마)를 입은 뒤 버선을 신는다. 이런 속옷은 땀을 흡수하는 데 도움이 된다.
For men, put on the jeogori (long-sleeved jacket) and baji (pants). In some variations, there may be an additional vest (jokki) or an overcoat (durumagi), especially for when it’s chilly. For women, put on the chima, or the flouncy, voluminous wrap-around outer skirt. Neatly tie the strings of the chima, which will most likely be around the chest area. The jeogori comes next and durumagi too.
chilly: 쌀쌀한, 추운
flouncy: 펄럭이는
voluminous: 풍성한
남성은 저고리와 바지를 입는다. 추가로 조끼, 추울 때는 두루마기를 입을 수도 있다. 여성의 경우 펄럭이고 풍성한, 두르는 형식의 치마를 입는다. 치마의 끈은 깔끔하게 가슴 위 쪽에 묶어야 한다. 그 다음 저고리를 입고 두루마기를 입는다.
The two strings of the V-neck jeogori, for both male and female hanbok, are called goreum, which must be tied in a specific way. This part is usually considered the trickiest, as it’s not as widely done for casual outfits.
specific: 특정한
tricky: 까다로운
남녀 한복의 V자형 저고리 앞섶엔 두 개의 끈이 있는데, 이를 고름이라 하며 특정한 방식으로 묶어야 한다. 현대의 일반적인 옷에 없는 것이라 이 부분이 가장 까다롭게 느껴진다.
Among the numerous methods to make the half-ribbon knot, the Korea Craft and Design Foundation advises to start by holding the two goreum in each hand. You should then overlap your shorter, right goreum over the longer, left goreum and tie them into a knot. Fold the longer goreum and insert it through a loop formed with the shorter goreum. Pull the longer goreum upward and the shorter goreum downward to tighten the half-ribbon shape. Voilà! Your knot, or maedeupgo, is complete.
numerous: 많은
advise: 추천하다
overlap: 겹친
knot: 매듭
한국공예디자인재단은 반 리본 모양의 매듭을 매는 많은 방법 중, 두 고름을 각 손에 쥐고 시작하는 방법을 추천한다. 두 고름 중 짧은 오른쪽 고름을 긴 왼쪽 고름 위에 겹쳐서 매듭을 만든다. 긴 고름을 짧은 고름으로 만들어진 구멍에 넣는다. 긴 고름을 위로 짧은 고름을 아래로 당겨 반 리본 모양을 조인다. 짜잔, 이렇게 매듭고가 완성된다.
WRITTEN BY SHIN MIN-HEE AND TRANSLATED BY YIM SEUNG-HYE [[email protected], [email protected]]
