Fifty Fifty, KARD, Monsta X at Seoul Fashion Week — in pictures

Despite the cold snap and unexpected snowfall, fashionistas gathered at Dongdaemun Design Plaza (DDP) in central Seoul to check out what's in vogue for this year's fall and winter seasons.Seoul Fashion Week, one of Korea's biggest fashion events, kicked off its 2025 Fall/Winter (F/W) edition on Wednesday. The event takes place around Seoul, with DDP as its main venue as well as satellite locations in eastern Seoul's Seongsu-dong, southern Seoul's Cheongdam-dong and central Seoul's Bukchon. It will run through Sunday.Fashion brand Hannah Shin opened the runway at DDP with a futuristic show melding fashion and AI.The brand collaborated with KAIST and Stratasys Korea, an industrial 3-D printing company, presenting designs integrating cutting-edge technology, such as AI and PolyJet 3-D printing on its leather molding."We will continue to introduce diverse innovations each season, striving to remain a brand that can consistently captivate the public," namesake Shin Hannah said during the show.Other brands, including Ajobyajo, Greedilous, Jisoo Baik, youser, Re Rhee, EENK and Julycolumn, also took part in the city's biannual fashion event.Marking its 25th anniversary, Seoul Fashion Week held its inaugural fashion forum under the theme "Fashion City Seoul, K-Fashion's Now and Future" on Wednesday, as well.The forum was organized by the Seoul Metropolitan Government and Women's Wear Daily (WWD) Korea, to discuss Seoul's potential as a "fashion city" and K-fashion's overseas expansion, according to the city government.James Fallon, chief content officer of WWD and Fairchild; Antonio De Matteis, CEO of Italian menswear brand Kiton; and other fashion industry insiders attended the forum.Public figures, such as boy band Monsta X's Minhyuk and Shownu, coed group KARD's Somin and Jiwoo, TV personality Dex and boy band Oneus, showed up to check out some the runway. Some, including Minhee of boy band Cravity, even walked the catwalk.Seoul Fashion Week, first held in 2000, showcases various brands' Spring/Summer and F/W collections. The event is hosted and organized by the Seoul Metropolitan Government.To find more information about the event, visit the official website