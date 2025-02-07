Fifty Fifty, KARD, Monsta X at Seoul Fashion Week — in pictures

A model poses on the runway of fashion brand Hannah Shin during Seoul Fashion Week 2025 Fall/Winter at Dongdaemun Design Plaza in Jung District, central Seoul, on Feb. 5. [NEWS1]
Despite the cold snap and unexpected snowfall, fashionistas gathered at Dongdaemun Design Plaza (DDP) in central Seoul to check out what's in vogue for this year's fall and winter seasons.
Seoul Fashion Week, one of Korea’s biggest fashion events, kicked off its 2025 Fall/Winter (F/W) edition on Wednesday. The event takes place around Seoul, with DDP as its main venue as well as satellite locations in eastern Seoul's Seongsu-dong, southern Seoul's Cheongdam-dong and central Seoul's Bukchon. It will run through Sunday.
Fashion brand Hannah Shin opened the runway at DDP with a futuristic show melding fashion and AI.
The brand collaborated with KAIST and Stratasys Korea, an industrial 3-D printing company, presenting designs integrating cutting-edge technology, such as AI and PolyJet 3-D printing on its leather molding.
“We will continue to introduce diverse innovations each season, striving to remain a brand that can consistently captivate the public,” namesake Shin Hannah said during the show.
Models walk runway of fashion brand Hannah Shin, which opened Seoul Fashion Week 2025 Fall/Winter at Dongdaemun Design Plaza in Jung District, central Seoul, on Feb. 5. [SEOUL METROPOLITAN GOVERNMENT]
Other brands, including Ajobyajo, Greedilous, Jisoo Baik, youser, Re Rhee, EENK and Julycolumn, also took part in the city’s biannual fashion event.
Marking its 25th anniversary, Seoul Fashion Week held its inaugural fashion forum under the theme “Fashion City Seoul, K-Fashion’s Now and Future” on Wednesday, as well.
The forum was organized by the Seoul Metropolitan Government and Women’s Wear Daily (WWD) Korea, to discuss Seoul's potential as a “fashion city” and K-fashion's overseas expansion, according to the city government.
James Fallon, chief content officer of WWD and Fairchild; Antonio De Matteis, CEO of Italian menswear brand Kiton; and other fashion industry insiders attended the forum.
James Fallon, left, chief content officer of Women’s Wear Daily and Fairchild and Antonio De Matteis, CEO of Italian menswear brand Kiton, attend Seoul Fashion Week's inaugural fashion forum at Dongdaemun Design Plaza in Jung District, central Seoul, on Feb. 5. Seoul Fashion Week 2025 Fall/Winter will run until Feb. 9. [SEOUL METROPOLITAN GOVERNMENT]
Dongdaemun Design Plaza in Jung District, central Seoul, is crowded with people on Feb. 6 during Seoul Fashion Week 2025 Fall/Winter, which will run through Sunday. [NEWS1]
Public figures, such as boy band Monsta X’s Minhyuk and Shownu, coed group KARD’s Somin and Jiwoo, TV personality Dex and boy band Oneus, showed up to check out some the runway. Some, including Minhee of boy band Cravity, even walked the catwalk.
Seoul Fashion Week, first held in 2000, showcases various brands’ Spring/Summer and F/W collections. The event is hosted and organized by the Seoul Metropolitan Government.
Boy band Monsta X's Shownu, left, and Minhyuk attend Seoul Fashion Week 2025 Fall/Winter at Dongdaemun Design Plaza in Jung District, central Seoul, on Feb. 5. [YONHAP]
TV personality Dex attends Seoul Fashion Week 2025 Fall/Winter at Dongdaemun Design Plaza in Jung District, central Seoul, on Feb. 5. [NEWS1]
Co-ed group KARD's Somin, left, and Jiwoo attend Seoul Fashion Week 2025 Fall/Winter at Dongdaemun Design Plaza in Jung District, central Seoul, on Feb. 5. [YONHAP]
Boy band Ampers&One's Kamden, right, and Brian attend Seoul Fashion Week 2025 Fall/Winter at Dongdaemun Design Plaza in Jung District, central Seoul, on Feb. 6. [NEWS1]
Kep1er's Huening Bahiyyih, left, and Tomorrow X Together's Huening Kai attend Seoul Fashion Week 2025 Fall/Winter at Dongdaemun Design Plaza in Jung District, central Seoul, on Feb. 6. [NEWS1]
Boy band Cravity's Minhee walks the runway of Phenomenon Seeper during Seoul Fashion Week 2025 Fall/Winter at Dongdaemun Design Plaza in Jung District, central Seoul, on Feb. 6. [NEWS1]
Girl group Blackswan attends Seoul Fashion Week 2025 Fall/Winter at Dongdaemun Design Plaza in Jung District, central Seoul, on Feb. 6. [NEWS1]
Girl group Fifty Fifty's Keena, left, and Chanelle Moon attend Seoul Fashion Week 2025 Fall/Winter at Dongdaemun Design Plaza in Jung District, central Seoul, on Feb. 6. [NEWS1]
Choi Jun-hee, third from left, the daughter of late actor Choi Jin-sil, walks the runway for fashion brand Daily Mirror during Seoul Fashion Week 2025 Fall/Winter at Dongdaemun Design Plaza in Jung District, central Seoul, on Feb. 7. [NEWS1]
