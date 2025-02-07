The pursuit of joy in discovery (KOR)

The package had arrived. It was the bedside reading lamp I had ordered recently — something I had long felt the need for. Eagerly, I unwrapped it, ready to set it up. But before I could, my five-year-old daughter snatched it away."What is this?" she asked, eyes wide with curiosity. Turning the lamp on, she giggled in delight and ran off into the darkened storage room."Wow! Haha!"I called for her to return it, but she ignored me, completely absorbed in her newfound treasure. Then, a thought crossed my mind — why was I so fixated on the object’s intended use? Why insist on reclaiming it when she is having such fun?In “Inside Out 2” (2024), emotions are personified, each playing a role in the life of Riley, a young girl. Among them, Joy has been Riley's guiding force since birth. But as she enters adolescence, emotions like Anxiety and Embarrassment begin to dominate her mind, pushing Joy to the sidelines. At one point, Joy laments, “I guess this is just what happens when you grow up. There’s no time for joy anymore.”For mathematicians, the loss of joy is not just an emotional void — it is an existential threat. It means the loss of motivation, the very fuel that drives discovery. Henri Poincaré (1854–1912), the father of topology, famously observed that mathematicians pursue their work because it is beautiful, and because it is beautiful, it brings them joy. This is precisely why I strive to not become a rigid "adult" who has forgotten the thrill of discovery.The path to joy is not easy. In fact, it is often an arduous journey. But enjoyment serves as our guiding force, pulling us through the struggle. It is like a scene from a sledding hill where toddlers, barely steady on their feet, hoist their sleds and climb the steep incline. Their faces flush with exertion, their breaths get heavy from the effort, yet they look utterly thrilled. These miniature Sispyhuses endure the climb because they know what awaits at the top — the exhilarating descent, the rush of the wind and the sheer delight of the ride.Mathematical research follows the same pattern: a cycle of struggle, frustration, breakthroughs and, ultimately, joy. There are long stretches of preparation, with time spent in the depths of uncertainty, immersed in darkness. And yet, there is something deeply enjoyable about that descent into the unknown. To sink into the depths is not to be lost but to embark on an extraordinary exploration. Even when the pressure feels unbearable, we continue with the unshakable belief that, eventually, we will resurface, gasping in exhilaration.Joy, the ever-optimistic guide, offers a simple but profound truth: "If you're enjoying it, you haven't lost yet."May today be not another day of defeat, but of celebration.택배가 왔다. 얼마 전 주문한 침대 독서등이다. 계속 아쉬워하던 것이라 얼른 포장을 뜯었다. 설치하려 하는데 다섯 살 딸아이가 낚아챈다. “이게 뭐야?” 전원을 켜 보더니 한껏 신난 아이는 불 꺼진 창고로 뛰어든다. “우와~ 까르르” 빨리 달라고 재촉해도 좀체 나오지를 않는다. 언뜻 스치는 생각. 그래, 재미있으면 된 거지. 왜 물건의 용도만을 생각하고 아이를 보챌까.영화 ‘인사이드 아웃2’에서는 소녀의 여러 감정이 의인화되어 등장한다. 특히 ‘기쁨’이는 태어날 때부터 소녀를 이끌어 온 주인공이다. 하지만 사춘기가 된 소녀는 차츰 ‘불안’이나 ‘부끄러움’ 같은 침습적 감정에 매몰된다. 입지를 잃어가는 기쁨이의 한탄. “어른이 되면 어쩔 수 없나봐. 기쁨을 누리지 못해.” 수학자에게 기쁨의 상실은 사실, 실존적 위협이다. 연구 동력의 상실을 의미한다. 위상수학의 창시자 앙리 푸앵카레(1854~1912)의 지적처럼, “아름답기에 기쁨이 있고, 기쁘기에 연구”하는 것이 수학자이다. 영락없는 ‘어른’이 되지 않으려 노력하는 이유이다.기쁨을 향한 길이 험난할 수 있다. 아니, 반드시 험난할 것이다. 이때 ‘즐거움’이 우리를 이끌어 준다. 눈썰매장의 풍경과도 같다. 걸음마나 겨우 뗐을까 싶은 아이들이 썰매를 메고 가파른 경사를 오른다. 시지프스가 따로 없다. 얼굴이 벌개져 숨을 내쉬지만 누구보다 즐거워 보인다. 언덕 끝의 스릴과 쾌감을 기대하기 때문이다. 연구도 마찬가지. 고통과 좌절, 흥분, 기쁨의 사이클이다. 게다가 아주 긴 준비 단계를 보내야 한다. 어둠 속 심연에서의 시간. 그럼에도 즐거움이 있다. 바닥으로의 침잠은 오히려 멋진 탐사의 경험이기에. 숨이 터질 것 같아도 마침내 떠오를 것이란 믿음이 있기에. ‘기쁨’이의 충고이기도 하다. “즐기고 있다면, 아직 진 게 아니야.” 오늘 하루도 지지 않기를, 축제이기를.