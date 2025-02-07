 Bae Suzy set for solo comeback with single 'Come back' on Feb. 17
Bae Suzy set for solo comeback with single 'Come back' on Feb. 17

Published: 07 Feb. 2025, 10:06
A concept photo for Bae Suzy's upcoming digital single ″Come back″ [SOOP]

Actor-singer Bae Suzy will release the digital single "Come back" on Feb. 17, her agency Soop said Friday.
 
The track will mark the singer's first official solo release in two years, according to the agency.
 

“Since Bae is making her return as a singer after a long hiatus, she showed extra care and affection for the new track by crafting its entire concept,” Soop said.
 
Bae will collaborate again with producer Kang Hyun-min, who worked with her on "Satellite" (2022) and "Cape" (2022).  
 
Bae debuted as a member of girl group miss A in 2010 and began her acting career with the 2011 drama “Dream High.” She is best known for her leading role in the 2012 film “Architecture 101” and has become one of Korea's most sought-after actors with her performances in the Coupang Play original series “Anna” (2022) and the film “Wonderland” (2024).  
 
While she released an original soundtrack for “Doona!” in 2023, this is her first solo music release in two years.

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
