Highlight to hold 'Welcome to the High-Mart' fan concerts in Seoul this March
Published: 07 Feb. 2025, 10:51
Boy band Highlight will hold its fan concerts, “Welcome to the High-Mart,” on March 8 and 9 at the Jamsil Arena in southern Seoul, its agency Around Us Entertainment said Friday.
“Welcome to the High-Mart” marks the band’s first concert in 10 months, following their “Lights Go On, Again” Asian tour in May.
During the Asian tour, Highlight celebrated the 15th anniversary of its debut with fans in five Asian cities: Seoul, Hong Kong, Bangkok, Kaohsiung in Taiwan and Tokyo, from May to July last year.
Ticket sales for the upcoming “Welcome to the High-Mart” fan concerts will open for fan club members at 8 p.m. Friday, with general sales starting at 8 p.m. Monday via Yes24 Ticket.
Highlight debuted as Beast under Cube Entertainment in 2009. The current members left the agency in December 2016 to form Highlight. The group now consists of four members — Yoon Doojoon, Yang Yoseob, Lee Kikwang and Son Dongwoon — after Yong Junhyung left the band in 2019.
The band regained the right to use its original name, Beast, after reaching an agreement with Cube Entertainment in April last year.
BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)