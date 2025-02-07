LUN8 announces new member, new single and new tour
Published: 07 Feb. 2025, 14:40 Updated: 07 Feb. 2025, 16:40
Boy band LUN8 will release a new single on Feb. 19 and embark on a European tour with a new member in April, its agency, Fantagio, said on Friday.
Titled “Butterfly,” the upcoming single will be the band’s first music in six months since the release of its third EP, “Awakening,” in August of last year.
“Yuma, who participated in MBC’s audition program ‘Fantasy Boys’ (2023), will join LUN8,” Fantagio said in its press release on Friday. “His first activity as LUN8’s member will be the group’s European tour, scheduled for April.”
Fantagio announced on Jan. 21 that member Eunseop had left the group and that Dohyun and Ji Eun-ho would pause their activities for an unspecified period of time.
LUN8 debuted with “Continue?” in June 2023 as an eight-member group consisting of Jinsu, Chael, Takuma, Junwoo, Dohyun, Ian, Ji and Eunseop.
BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)