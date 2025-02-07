NewJeans members to start under new name, NJZ
Published: 07 Feb. 2025, 09:30 Updated: 07 Feb. 2025, 09:54
-
- YOON SO-YEON
- [email protected]
Members of girl group NewJeans have chosen a new name to represent them: NJZ.
The five singers will start anew under their new name, with their first event being the 'Complex Live' concert at the ComplexCon Hong Kong festival, according to the concert organizer.
"This will be the first new activity after NJZ changes its name," the organizer said in a press release. "NJZ is one of the most influential girl groups in the Korean pop music market. It consists of members Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin and Hyein."
"We are so excited to be able to go on stage and show a new side of ourselves," member Minji said in the press release. She was referred to as NJZ member Minji.
"This performance will be so important for us," she continued. "We hope this will be the chance to let the fans from around the world hear the music that we've been dying to show so far."
ComplexCon Hong Kong takes place from March 21 to 23 at the Hong Kong Asia World-Expo. The specific date of NJZ's performance was not disclosed.
Other Korean artists performing at the concert will include Zico, B.I, Sik-K, Changmo and Lil Moshpit.
Ticket sales will begin on Feb. 10 at 4 p.m. Hong Kong time for HSBC credit card and HSBC Mastercard debit cardholders at Cityline. General sales will take place on Feb. 12 at 4 p.m. at Cityline, Maoyan, Ctrip and Trip.com.
BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)