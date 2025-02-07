Onewe to launch first world tour in March
Published: 07 Feb. 2025, 14:54
K-pop rock band Onewe will launch its first world tour, “O! New E!volution IV,” on March 21, its agency, RBW, said on Friday.
Onewe's “O! New E!volution IV” will kick off in Vietnam on March 21 and continue in North America from April through May, concluding with encore concerts on June 14 and 15 in Seoul.
“O! New E!volution IV” is the fourth concert tour of Onewe’s concert project launched in 2020. The first concert was held online, and the other two concert series took place in Seoul.
Onewe was formed through KBS’ “The Unit” (2017-18), an audition reality show that sought to form K-pop groups of idols who had already debuted. The band released its debut single, “1/4,” in May 2019.
The rock band has since been expanding its presence, taking the stage at major rock events including Soundberry Theater, Peak Festival, Seoul Park Music Festival and the Grand Mint Festival.
BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
