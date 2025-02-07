'A time of pain': Koo Jun-yup shares emotional tribute to late wife Barbie Hsu, slams 'cruel people' spreading rumors
Published: 07 Feb. 2025, 11:20 Updated: 07 Feb. 2025, 13:22
-
- KIM JI-YE
- [email protected]
Singer and DJ Koo Jun-yup is "enduring a time of pain that feels like my intestines are tearing apart," he said in his first official online post since his wife, Barbie Hsu, died earlier this month.
“On Feb. 2, 2025, my angel returned to heaven,” the singer wrote in an Instagram post on Thursday night, marking his first direct public statement since Hsu’s death.
Taiwanese actor Hsu died at the age of 48 on Sunday from pneumonia triggered by influenza while traveling in Japan with her family during the Lunar New Year holiday.
“Right now, I am going through an indescribable sorrow and pain, feeling as if my intestines are being torn apart. I have no strength to say anything, nor do I want to,” Koo said.
“However, before I could even have the chance to grieve this heartbreaking loss, cruel people are attacking my family and the love we shared,” he added.
Since Hsu's death on Sunday, numerous rumors and false information have surfaced about the couple, including claims that they had not officially registered their marriage, misinformation about expenses incurred upon their arrival in Taiwan and the accusation that Koo "pretended to be sad" by standing in the rain.
“People are trying to tarnish my family by spreading false rumors about the insurance and expenses, causing pain to our family,” Koo said. “It’s terrifying to realize that such cruel people really exist in this world.”
“Can’t you just leave us in peace so that my beloved Barbie Hsu can rest peacefully? I beg you, please,” he said.
The singer also clarified that his share of Hsu's inheritance will be handled by his mother-in-law, not himself, as "the entire inheritance was earned through Hsu's hard work and her dedication to protecting the family she loved."
“I intend to take legal action through a lawyer to ensure that the children’s rights are protected until they become adults, keeping them safe from the reach of bad people,” he said. Hsu was previously married to Chinese businessman Wang Xiaofei in 2011, and they had two children together before divorcing in 2021.
“The time I shared with Hsu was a precious and priceless gift, one I wouldn’t trade for anything in the world,” Koo said. “I believe that protecting the family Hsu loved most is the last thing I can do for her.”
Koo and Barbie Hsu married in February 2022, more than 20 years after their previous romantic relationship had ended. The two dated for about a year in the late 1990s after Koo debuted in Taiwan in 1998. However, Koo ended their relationship as he felt "a lot of pressure from his agency about dating."
The two reunited after Koo reached out to Hsu upon hearing about her divorce.
Hsu debuted as a singer in 1994 as ASOS with her sister Dee Hsu. She later began her career as an actor and rose to fame in Asia through her role in the Taiwanese version of the drama series “Boys Over Flowers” in 2001, also known as “Meteor Garden.” The actor appeared in other TV series, including “Eternity: A Chinese Ghost Story” (2003).
Koo debuted in 1990 and gained fame as a member of the first-generation K-pop boy band Clon. The band released hit songs such as "Kung Ddari Sha Bah Rah" (1996) and "Bing Bing Bing" (1997).
BY KIM JI-YE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)