Ahn Bo-hyun, Claudia Kim to star in JTBC period drama

Published: 07 Feb. 2025, 15:26
Actors Claudia Kim, left, and Ahn Bo-hyun [YG ENTERTAINMENT, FN ENTERTAINMENT]

 
Actors Ahn Bo-hyun and Claudia Kim are set to appear in JTBC's upcoming period drama, the broadcaster said Friday.
 
Set during the Goryeo Dynasty (918-1392), the drama, tentatively titled “Marble of God,” follows Baek-gyeol, portrayed by Ahn, the commander of an elite escort unit. Kim will play Wang-hee, the youngest daughter of the king, who falls in love with Baek-gyeol.
 

Veteran actor Lee Sung-min will portray Choi Ku, the leader of Goryeo's special forces unit, who is appointed as a general to escort a sacred jewel believed to protect the nation and crosses paths with Baek-gyeol. Actor Ha Yoon-kyung is also set to appear in the upcoming series. 
 
The new series is directed by Jung Dae-yoon, renowned for the 2022 hit drama “Reborn Rich.”
 
Ahn debuted in 2007 as a model and started his acting career with KBS drama “Golden Cross” (2014). He took off after his role in JTBC hit drama “Itaewon Class” (2020), following roles in “Yumi's Cells” (2021), “Military Prosecutor Doberman” (2022) and “See You in My 19th Life” (2023). He appeared in SBS series “Flex X Cop” (2024), director Ryoo Seung-wan's film “I, the Executioner” (2024) and tvN variety show “The Backpacker Chef” (2022-24), last year. 
 
Kim debuted as an actor in 2006 and gained Hollywood recognition after appearing in the Marvel film “Avengers: Age of Ultron” (2015). She also portrayed Nagini in “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” (2018) and featured in JTBC’s series “The Atypical Family,” which concluded in June of last year and film “A Normal Family,” which was invited to screen at the 48th Toronto International Film Festival. 

BY KIM JI-YE, YONHAP [[email protected]]
