 Xi Jinping 'considering' attending Gyeongju APEC summit
Korea JoongAng Daily

Published: 07 Feb. 2025, 19:44 Updated: 07 Feb. 2025, 21:21
Korean National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik, left, speaks with Chinese President Xi Jinping in a meeting held on the sidelines of the Asian Winter Games opening ceremony at the Taiyangdao Hotel in Harbin, China, on Feb. 7. [YONHAP]

 
Xi Jinping is "considering" a visit to Korea for the upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Gyeongju this November, the Chinese president said during a meeting with Korean National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik on Friday.
 
Friday's meeting, which was held in Harbin, China, on the sidelines of the Asian Winter Games opening ceremony, marks Xi's first meeting with a Korean National Assembly speaker — the second-highest official in the nation's protocol hierarchy — in 11 years, following former Speaker Chung Ui-hwa’s visit in 2014. It also marks the first time Xi meets a high-ranking Korean official since President Yoon Suk Yeol's botched martial law imposition and subsequent impeachment.
 
Korean National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik, left, speaks with Chinese President Xi Jinping in a meeting held on the sidelines of the Asian Winter Games opening ceremony at the Taiyangdao Hotel in Harbin, China, on Feb. 7. [YONHAP]

 
Woo addressed Korea's political situation during the talks, according to his office.
 
Woo assured Xi that the political situation is "not unstable" and the country will "overcome" the challenges with the "resilience of the Korean people."
 
Xi responded by expressing confidence in Korean people's "wisdom and ability" to manage internal affairs effectively.
 
Woo formally invited Xi to attend the APEC summit in Gyeongju, to which Xi replied that it is "customary for the head of state to attend” and that he is “seriously considering” the visit with relevant agencies. If Xi accepts, it will be his first visit to Korea since July 2014 during the Park Geun-hye administration.
 
Xi also underscored the importance of maintaining stable bilateral relations, while opposing economic decoupling.
 
Woo highlighted the need for progress in follow-up negotiations on the Korea-China Free Trade Agreement (FTA) investment and called for strengthened trade ties, stabilized supply chains and enhanced cooperation in advanced industries. Woo also urged China's cooperation for a "stable and predictable" business environment for Korean enterprises operating in the country.
 
The meeting, originally scheduled for 15 minutes, extended to over 40 minutes.
 
Woo has been on a five-day visit to China since Wednesday at the invitation of Zhao Leji, chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress. He attended a welcome luncheon hosted by Xi and first lady Peng Liyuan for key dignitaries attending the opening ceremony of the Asian Games.
 
BY SEO JI-EUN [[email protected]]
