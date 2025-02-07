Mokpo National and Jeonnam State universities strengthen startup focus ahead of merger
Published: 07 Feb. 2025, 14:49
- LEE TAE-HEE
Mokpo National University and Jeonnam State University are set to strengthen their collaboration as they prepare for a merger, with plans to offer expanded entrepreneurship education to students.
South Jeolla, where both universities are based, announced Friday that the two institutions had signed a partnership agreement to provide startup and entrepreneurship-related support programs for students.
The universities are currently preparing to merge, having submitted their merger proposal to the Ministry of Education last year. They aim to receive approval by April and officially launch the merged institution in March 2026.
Through this recent partnership, the universities plan to apply for the Ministry of SMEs and Startups' entrepreneurship-focused university program.
Selected universities develop programs and events to help foster startups within the region, with government funding of a maximum 7.4 billion won ($5.1 million) per year offered. Funding is provided for three years, with a possible two-year extension if institutions demonstrate satisfactory results.
In addition to applying for the government program, the universities plan to create additional startup programs.
These programs will be jointly developed and include entrepreneurship training, mentoring from startup founders and networking opportunities. Programs that offer funding to student startups will also be created.
"Based on Jeonnam State University's experience in operating entrepreneurship support programs, we will do our best to develop initiatives that foster startups and revitalize the regional startup ecosystem," said Jang Heon-beom, acting president of Jeonnam State University. "By working with Mokpo National University, we aim to support local students in successfully establishing their businesses and boosting the local economy."
