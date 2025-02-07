[WEEKEND GETAWAY] Chai there: Four cozy tearooms in Seoul to escape the winter blues
Published: 07 Feb. 2025, 18:00
- KIM DONG-EUN
Winter’s icy grip has emptied the streets and sent most people scuttling indoors. While café-hopping might not sound as tempting in this weather, swapping iced Americanos for hot tea and comforting desserts offers a cozy way to beat the chill. If your goal is to escape the crowds and find a little calm, Seoul's growing tearoom scene has just the answer.
Looking for a low-key day out? Go solo or bring just a couple of friends — some of these serene spots are best enjoyed when it’s just you and your thoughts. Here are four of the city's must-visit tearooms to cozy up this season.
Ado
아도
On Jan. 29, one of the coldest days of this year and the Lunar New Year’s Day when most shops closed, tearoom Ado in Mullae-dong, Yeongdeungpo District in western Seoul remained open. Nestled between two shops in the middle of the artsy area, the small room was enough to accommodate only up to a dozen people at most, but was already nearly full around teatime after lunch. If you want to avoid the crowd, you may visit at a later hour as the room operates until midnight.
As you walk in, the toned-down colors of the walls and the calm atmosphere quiet you as if you have walked into a muted setting. Oolong tea, white tea and green tea are some of the options commonly found at other tearooms, but Ado adds a customized option to the mix, featuring a theme related to emotion. There are seven tea flavors named after different emotions like happiness, anger, enjoyment and love. Each emotion is matched with different tea flavors — a tea named "greed" features dark tea, asking you to trace where the negative feelings came from. Each customized tea is paired with either a seasonal fruit or a tea-infused gelato, each available at 11,000 won ($7.60) or 12,000 won.
For an even more private experience for a group of two or three, there is a small loft area on the second floor open only via Naver Map app reservation.
@a.do.official
16 Dorim-ro 125-gil, Yeongdeungpo District, western Seoul
(서울 영등포구 문래동2가 17-1)
Operating hours: 4 p.m. - midnight (Closed on Tuesdays)
Phone number: 0507-1364-7490
Reservation website: https://booking.naver.com/booking/6/bizes/727829
eert
이이알티
Mapo District in western Seoul is home to several laid-back neighborhoods, one of which is Mangwon-dong. Among the many individual cafes and bars, the Mangwon branch of Eert stands out with its specialty tea blending menus and dessert boxes.
Eert operates four branches — three in Seoul, including a small restaurant located about half an hour away by bus from the Mangwon branch, and one in Daegu. The Mangwon branch, which opened in July 2022, occupies two stories and is typically busy during teatime hours. The interior design appeals to Gen Z visitors, showcased in photos online. The old villa has been transformed into a modern space with a large counter for both coffee-making and tea-brewing. Unless you’re strictly a coffee lover, try selecting your choice of tea here, as all tea is brewed in a cast iron pot to preserve its fragrance. If you're visiting with one or two companions, the seasonal dessert box (21,000 won) is another recommendation. This set of three stacked wooden boxes contains an assortment of desserts. Until spring, the box features strawberry-themed treats.
@eert_official
105-1 Poeun-ro, Mapo District, western Seoul
(서울 마포구 포은로 105-1)
Operating hours: 11:30 a.m. - 11 p.m.
Phone number: 0507-1336-6610
Hojeondasil
호전다실
If you're looking for a more authentic tea-tasting experience, head to Seochon in Jongno District, central Seoul. Seochon is home to many hanok (traditional Korean houses) tearooms, offering both locals and foreigners the chance to participate in sit-down tea classes. While most tearooms charge several tens of thousands of won for a one-day class, Hojeondasil offers a free session for anyone who wishes to visit the hanok and enjoy a casual chat. The hanok is used for cultural meetings, tea-related events, classes and even book club gatherings.
The space is run by a tea company that sells tea leaves and tea bag sets, but the owner also hosts free tasting sessions featuring up to three or four different tea flavors. During the session, the owner not only serves the tea but also provides a detailed introduction to the history of tea, the types available and brewing techniques. If you'd like to attend a free tasting session, an online reservation via the Naver Map app is required. For those looking to dive deeper into the world of tea, there are tea classes available for 30,000 won per person.
@hojeondasil
16-2 Jahamun-ro 11-gil, Jongno District, western Seoul
(서울 종로구 통인동 자하문로11길 16-2)
Operating hours: 10 a.m. - 9 p.m. (Closed on Sundays)
Phone number: 02-722-1007
Reservation website: https://map.naver.com/p/entry/place/37244340?c=15.00,0,0,0,dh
Tea Arena
티아레나
Tucked away in a corner of the street in Yeonhui-dong, Seodaemun District, western Seoul, is an English-style tearoom that offers a variety of red tea options. After stepping up the doorstep to the refurbished two-story villa and opening the green door, you'll be greeted by a spacious interior, with shelves and tables stacked with colorful saucers, teapots and tea sets. The counter displays an array of tea packages, and the friendly staff will help you select a tea that matches your fragrance and flavor preferences. A fun touch is the option to choose your own teacup, which comes with a matching kettle.
No authentic afternoon tea would be complete without scones or a dessert to accompany it. If you've been eyeing the extravagant hotel afternoon tea sets but are put off by their steep prices, Tea Arena offers a set for just 35,000 won. It includes sandwiches, seasonal fruits and assorted treats. The tearoom collaborates with local dessert and cake shops to create a beautifully plated three-tier set and takes online reservations through Naver Map to limit daily orders.
@teaarena_official
43-2 Yeonhuimat-ro, Seodaemun District, western Seoul
(서울 서대문구 연희맛로 43-2)
Operating hours: noon - 9 p.m. (Closed on Mondays and Tuesdays)
Phone number: 0507-1354-7584
Reservation website: https://booking.naver.com/booking/6/bizes/593330
BY KIM DONG-EUN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
