Unification Ministry suspends head of defector support foundation over sexual harassment allegations

The Unification Ministry on Friday suspended the head of the Korea Hana Foundation, a public institution supporting North Korean defectors, from duties over allegations he sexually harassed an employee.The action came after the foundation's board of directors last month recommended dismissing President Cho Min-ho over allegations that he made sexually discriminatory and harassing remarks to an employee. The dismissal process is currently underway.Earlier in the day, the Unification Ministry, which oversees the foundation, notified its decision to suspend Cho from duties until a disciplinary action against him is finalized, foundation officials said.During this period, Lee Joo-tae, the foundation's secretary general, will serve as acting president.Yonhap