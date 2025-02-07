 Unification Ministry suspends head of defector support foundation over sexual harassment allegations
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > North Korea

print dictionary print

Unification Ministry suspends head of defector support foundation over sexual harassment allegations

Published: 07 Feb. 2025, 17:27
Cho Min-ho, president of the Korea Hana Foundation [YONHAP]

Cho Min-ho, president of the Korea Hana Foundation [YONHAP]

 
The Unification Ministry on Friday suspended the head of the Korea Hana Foundation, a public institution supporting North Korean defectors, from duties over allegations he sexually harassed an employee.
 
The action came after the foundation's board of directors last month recommended dismissing President Cho Min-ho over allegations that he made sexually discriminatory and harassing remarks to an employee. The dismissal process is currently underway.
 
Earlier in the day, the Unification Ministry, which oversees the foundation, notified its decision to suspend Cho from duties until a disciplinary action against him is finalized, foundation officials said.
 
During this period, Lee Joo-tae, the foundation's secretary general, will serve as acting president.

Yonhap
tags North Korea defector Korea Hana Foundation suspension

More in North Korea

Unification Ministry suspends head of defector support foundation over sexual harassment allegations

Kim Jong-un pledges rural health care modernization at regional hospital groundbreaking

North Korea tightens surveillance of citizens for possession of outside info: UN human rights report

North Korea sends only three athletes to Asian Winter Games in Harbin

North Koreans entering Russia surge to 13,000, suggests labor deal amid Ukraine war

Related Stories

Why did he return to the North?

Children of North Korean defectors born in third countries face discrimination, legal blind spots

Defector steals village bus to return to North Korea, citing difficult life in the South

Defectors from North happier, more employed than before

Group of North Koreans crossed maritime border earlier this month: officials
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)