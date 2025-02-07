Former first lady cleared on India trip, Chanel jacket allegations
Published: 07 Feb. 2025, 19:27
The prosecution on Friday cleared former first lady Kim Jung-sook, wife of former President Moon Jae-in, of allegations of abuse of power and misappropriation of state funds related to a controversial trip to India and an unreturned Chanel jacket.
The Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office said it concluded that Kim’s four-day visit to India in November 2018 followed proper procedures.
The trip, initially scrutinized as a potential “luxury outing,” was arranged at the request of the Indian government — a key partner in Moon's New Southern Policy — which sought high-level Korean representation at the Diwali festival, a major Hindu celebration, the prosecution said. It added that Kim’s visit to the Taj Mahal was proposed by Indian authorities.
Regarding the use of the Air Force's aircraft, the prosecution determined the plane is designated for security and government missions rather than exclusively for the president. The allocation of 400 million won ($276,000) in reserve funds for the trip was also found to have followed legal procedures, including reviews by relevant government ministries and presidential approval.
Kim also faced allegations of improperly acquiring a Chanel “Hangul Jacket” during a state visit to France in October 2018.
The prosecution ruled out any misconduct, confirming that the jacket was temporarily lent by Chanel for a single event and was returned to the fashion house afterward. No state funds were used in the process and no evidence suggested that Kim had personally kept the item, the prosecution said.
Chanel later sought to gift Kim an identical jacket but the Blue House declined the offer, and after consultations, a newly made version was donated to the National Hangeul Museum in 2021, the prosecution added. The jacket Kim originally wore was identified as a prototype from Chanel’s 2015/2016 Seoul Cruise Collection and was unsuitable for donation, leading to the production of a separate version. The prosecution said it found no evidence of improper influence or misuse of funds.
The prosecution additionally dismissed claims that Kim had received private swimming lessons from a female presidential security officer for over a year from early 2018, concluding that there was no proof of formal or specialized training sessions.
Another dismissed case involved allegations that Kim improperly hosted a luncheon at the Blue House in June 2019 for representatives of some 10 major conglomerates such as Samsung and Lotte. The prosecution determined that the event took place to "acknowledge corporate contributions to family and child welfare," which was "a traditional area of interest for the first lady," and the attendance was voluntary.
However, a separate police investigation is still ongoing regarding allegations that special activity funds were used to pay for Kim’s clothing and accessories during Moon's presidency.
The complaints against Kim were initially filed by Lee Jong-bae, a Seoul Metropolitan Council member from the conservative People Power Party, between December 2023 and September 2024.
