Presidency is 'pride of the people,' defiant Yoon tells PPP lawmakers
Published: 07 Feb. 2025, 17:21
- SEO JI-EUN
Impeached and detained President Yoon Suk Yeol told conservative party lawmakers that the presidency is the "pride of the people" and that he intends to "uphold" that tradition during a meeting at his detention center on Friday.
People Power Party (PPP) lawmakers Yoon Sang-hyun and Kim Meen-geon visited Yoon for about 30 minutes at the Seoul Detention Center in Uiwang, Gyeonggi,
After the meeting, Rep. Yoon told reporters that the president "was deeply concerned" about people struggling during the cold wave and asked to "convey his gratitude to young people and the public."
Regarding his Constitutional Court's impeachment trial, President Yoon argued that things have been "distorted" and that "going to the court was the right decision."
When asked why he believed his appearance was justified, President Yoon said, "For example, testimonies from former National Intelligence Service (NIS) Deputy Director Hong Jang-won and former Army Special Warfare Commander Kwak Jong-geun have been inconsistent," Rep. Yoon explained.
President Yoon did not comment about an early presidential election or the liberal party but expressed hope for the PPP.
"This is a difficult time for the country," he was quoted as saying. "The Democratic Party and the left form a strong cartel and fight persistently. We must not be scattered like grains of sand."
Rep. Yoon noted that the president indirectly stressed the need for a "firm stance" to protect Korea’s democratic system, saying, "He mentioned that this is a crisis for liberal democracy."
When asked about early election speculations, Rep. Yoon said the president "has a fundamental belief that such matters are determined by fate." He emphasized that Yoon "did not comment directly about an early election."
Rep. Yoon also relayed insights from his recent interactions with U.S. politicians, while Rep. Kim delivered a 25-page book written by Professor Cho Choong-bin of Kookmin University, which analyzes President Yoon’s speeches and writings from a philosophical perspective as a proponent of liberal democracy.
Around "30 to 40 lawmakers" have expressed interest in meeting the president, but after a few more meetings early next week, he intends to suspend further visits for the time being, Rep. Yoon said.
