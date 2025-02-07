 3.1-magnitude earthquake hits Chungju, prompting disaster response and high alert
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

3.1-magnitude earthquake hits Chungju, prompting disaster response and high alert

Published: 07 Feb. 2025, 10:15
The epicenter of a quake that hit Korea's central city of Chungju on Feb. 7 is seen in a screen capture of the website of the Korea Meteorological Administration. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

The epicenter of a quake that hit Korea's central city of Chungju on Feb. 7 is seen in a screen capture of the website of the Korea Meteorological Administration. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

 
A 3.1-magnitude earthquake struck Chungju, North Chungcheong, early Friday, the state weather agency said, prompting the government to operate a disaster management body and issue the second highest quake alert.
 
The Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said that the quake took place in an area 22 kilometers (13.6 miles) northwest of Chungju's city hall in North Chungcheong Province, at 2:35 a.m. The epicenter was located in the town of Angseong, with a depth measured at 9 kilometers.
 

Related Article

There were no reports of serious injuries or damage, according to the Ministry of the Interior and Safety.
 
The KMA initially put the magnitude of the quake at 4.2, but revised its strength down to 3.1. This week's quake is the strongest among seven quakes that have struck the Korean Peninsula this year.
 
Soon after the quake, the authorities operated the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters (CDSCH) and issued a quake alert level of "vigilance." The four-tier alert system consists of four levels roughly translated as "attention," "caution," "vigilance" and "seriousness."
 
Acting Interior Minister Ko Ki-dong, CDSCH chief, ordered relevant government agencies and provincial authorities to maintain an emergency response system and swiftly assess any damage from the latest quake.
 
According to the ministry, there were 23 reports from people who said they felt the quake, including 13 reports from Gangwon Province and eight from North Chungcheong Province.

Yonhap
tags Korea Earthquake Chungju

More in Social Affairs

3.1-magnitude earthquake hits Chungju, prompting disaster response and high alert

Drug charges against son of North Korean defector Tae Yong-ho dismissed

Streamer receives seven-year sentence for extorting singer Kim Jun-su

Singer Lee Seung-hwan files petition with Constitutional Court over canceled concert in Gumi

Gov't to mandate cigarette makers disclose ingredients in products

Related Stories

2.9 magnitude aftershock reported following Goesan quake

Hyundai Elevator aims for 50% overseas sales from 20%

4.0 magnitude earthquake hits Gyeongju

Korea issues tsunami advisory after 7.6 quake in Japan

Aid on the way
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)