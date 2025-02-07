 Police raid Gimhae International Airport over Air Busan fire
Published: 07 Feb. 2025, 17:17
Authorities from the transportation ministry and a French agency in charge of civil aviation accidents begin a joint investigation on Feb. 3, 2025, into an Air Busan plane that was destroyed by a fire. [YONHAP]

Police on Friday raided Gimhae International Airport to secure evidence related to last week's fire in an Air Busan plane.
 
The Busan Metropolitan Police Agency said investigators aimed to secure surveillance camera footage from around the time the plane caught fire on Jan. 28, shortly before taking off from the airport in Busan, about 320 kilometers southeast of Seoul.
 
"It will take several days just to receive documents (from the airport) due to their large quantity," a police official said, adding it will take even more time to analyze the material.
 
Police on Thursday raided the headquarters of Air Busan and secured flight operation data, as well as passenger lists.
 
The Air Busan plane bound for Hong Kong was carrying 176 passengers and crew members, and all were safely evacuated, though seven suffered minor injuries.
 
The transportation ministry, together with a French agency in charge of technical investigations of civil aviation accidents, launched a joint probe earlier this week to determine the cause of the fire.

Yonhap
tags Police Air Busan raid Gimhae Airport Korea

