Snowfall sweeps Korea as cold snap drags on
Published: 07 Feb. 2025, 11:30 Updated: 07 Feb. 2025, 13:44
Snow is forecast nationwide on Friday as the severe cold snap that began Monday persists.
The greater Seoul area and parts of Gangwon are expected to see snowfall in the morning, while Chungcheong, Jeolla and Gyeongsang regions will experience continued snowfall into the afternoon, the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said. Snowfall is likely to persist through Saturday in South Chungcheong, Jeolla and Jeju Island.
A snow advisory issued overnight was lifted by Friday morning for parts of Jeju, Gyeonggi and Seoul. However, severe weather conditions led to travel disruptions, with 16 domestic flights departing from Jeju canceled as of 9 a.m., according to Jeju International Airport.
Snow accumulations are forecast to reach between 3 and 8 centimeters (1.18 to 3.15 inches) in Seoul, Incheon and parts of Gyeonggi and Gangwon. Jeju's mountainous areas may see up to 30 centimeters.
More snow is expected Sunday, with Jeolla and Gwangju forecast to receive between 5 and 20 centimeters. Some areas could see up to 25 centimeters. North Jeolla and Dokdo are expected to receive between 5 and 10 centimeters, while Jeju could see accumulations of 10 to 30 centimeters.
Rain is also in the forecast for Friday, with Seoul, Incheon, Gyeonggi and parts of Gangwon, Jeolla and North Gyeongsang expected to receive up to 5 millimeters. Jeju Island may see up to 30 millimeters.
Temperatures remain below freezing. As of 5 a.m. Friday, the entire country except Jeju Island and Busan recorded subzero temperatures. Seoul was at minus 5.5 degrees Celsius (22 degrees Fahrenheit), Incheon at minus 6.3 degrees and Chuncheon at minus 9.2 degrees.
Daytime highs on Friday are expected to range between minus 9 and 4 degrees Celsius. However, strong winds will make it feel even colder.
The ongoing cold wave is attributed to frigid air pushing southward from the northwest.
BY JANG GU-SEUL, WOO JI-WON
