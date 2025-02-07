 Song Dae-kwan, legendary trot singer, dies at 78
Song Dae-kwan, legendary trot singer, dies at 78

Published: 07 Feb. 2025, 14:36 Updated: 07 Feb. 2025, 14:40
Trot legend Song Dae-kwan [NEWS1]

Song Dae-kwan, a legendary trot singer known for hits like “Sunny Day” (1975) “Four Beats” (1998), “Popular Song” (2003) and “One Train Ticket” (2009), died on Friday. He was 78.
 
The cause was a heart attack, Song's agency, Starlineup Entertainment, said. 
 

According to Song's agency, the singer had complained of chest pain several days ago and was taken to an emergency room at Seoul National University Hospital on Thursday. He was pronounced dead at the hospital on Friday morning after experiencing cardiac arrest. 
 
Song debuted as a trot singer in 1967. In 1980, Song surprised his fans by abruptly moving to the United States, saying that it wasn't easy to make ends meet as a trot singer in Korea. However, he returned to Korea in 1988 and successfully relaunched his music career the following year with “Because of Love.” 
 
Song's funeral parlor has been set up at the funeral hall of Seoul National University Hospital in Jongno District, central Seoul. 
 
Song is survived by his wife and two sons.

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
