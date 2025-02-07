Today's fortune: Feb. 7, 2025

Read what today holds in store for you under the 12 signs of the zodiac, each represented by an animal. Our astrologer Cho Ku-moon explores(the four pillars of destiny) and geomancy for your prospects on wealth, health and love while offering advice on the direction of your luck and fortune. Check the year of your birth for today’s prediction.Wealth: AverageHealth: CautiousLove: FrustratedLucky direction: West1936: Neither good nor bad.1948: Save your words but be generous with money.1960: Take care of your family before others.1972: Sometimes yielding is winning.1984: Avoid conflicts and unnecessary troubles.1996: A rough stone gets hit by the chisel.Wealth: LowHealth: AverageLove: ConflictingLucky direction: West1937: Spend wisely rather than saving excessively.1949: Do not let emotions control you, even with family.1961: Financial concerns may arise.1973: The only person you can truly trust is yourself.1985: Avoid debates and practice patience.1997: Don't let emotions dictate your actions.Wealth: ModerateHealth: GoodLove: JoyfulLucky direction: North1938: Smile, and happiness will follow.1950: What’s good is good.1962: Everything will be useful today.1974: Though the process is hard, the result will be rewarding.1986: A social event or gathering may occur.1998: You may receive an unexpected treat or gift.Wealth: ModerateHealth: GoodLove: JoyfulLucky direction: East1939: You may hear pleasant news.1951: Familiarity brings comfort.1963: Both expenses and income may arise.1975: You may accomplish your goals and feel satisfied.1987: Gains may outweigh losses today.1999: A fun and exciting day awaits you.Wealth: AverageHealth: AverageLove: JealousLucky direction: West1940: Maintain dignity in your words and actions.1952: Stay neutral and balance both sides.1964: Too many leaders cause confusion.1976: Take the initiative and act first.1988: Other people’s lives may seem better, but focus on yours.2000: You are unique just as you are.Wealth: AverageHealth: AverageLove: GivingLucky direction: South1941: A normal day is still a precious one.1953: Focus on giving rather than receiving.1965: Pay attention to the people around you.1977: Care for yourself before caring for others.1989: The answer might be right in front of you.2001: Stay confident but remain humble.Wealth: AverageHealth: AverageLove: GivingLucky direction: South1942: Excessive rigidity can lead to downfall.1954: Sometimes, softness wins over strength.1966: Focus on maintaining what you already have.1978: Manage and care for your close relationships.1990: Highlight your unique qualities.2002: Pay attention to your fashion and style.Wealth: GoodHealth: ExcellentLove: UnifiedLucky direction: Southwest1943: More is better today.1955: Family harmony is the foundation of happiness.1967: Today, you are the main character. Success awaits.1979: Support from all around will push you forward.1991: Your social connections may improve.2003: You may find like-minded friends.Wealth: ModerateHealth: GoodLove: JoyfulLucky direction: North1944: Accept what comes and let go of what leaves.1956: Live with optimism and find a new hobby.1968: Don’t be passive; take the lead.1980: Expect progress instead of setbacks.1992: Maintain a positive mindset.2004: A refreshing and lively day ahead.Wealth: ModerateHealth: GoodLove: JoyfulLucky direction: West1945: You may receive appreciation or kindness today.1957: You will have meaningful conversations and connections.1969: Two is better than one; three is even better.1981: Unity and teamwork will lead to success.1993: A day of strong bonds and understanding.2005: Strengthen friendships and social ties.Wealth: LowHealth: CautiousLove: ConflictingLucky direction: East1946: If you're feeling unwell, visit the doctor.1958: Take care of your health first.1970: People are more important than material wealth.1982: Conflicts may arise due to differing opinions.1994: If attending a gathering, avoid staying out too late.2006: A challenging day for personal relationships.Wealth: AverageHealth: AverageLove: UncertainLucky direction: East1935: A neutral day, neither good nor bad.1947: Don't assume everything will go smoothly.1959: Be cautious of who you trust.1971: Nothing in life comes for free.1983: Sweet things can damage your health.1995: Don’t misinterpret someone's friendly gestures.2007: Take time for self-reflection.