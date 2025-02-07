Asian Winter Games kick off in Harbin with 34 countries set to compete.
Published: 07 Feb. 2025, 22:47
The 2025 Asian Winter Games officially kicked off on Friday with its opening ceremony at Harbin International Convention Exhibition and Sports Center in Harbin, China where 34 Asian countries introduced themselves ahead of their quest to shine across 11 sports.
The opening ceremony welcomed participating countries starting with a performance from a group of young kids.
A young girl on the center of the stage first lit an ice lantern that gradually became brighter, representing the idea that athletes’ dreams grow bigger. Thirty-four young kids, symbolizing the number of participating countries, then danced around the lantern.
Asian Winter Games Harbin’s mascots Binbin and Nini came onto the stage and welcomed all participating countries that walked in with their own flags.
Team Korea also waved the Korean flag as they appeared on the stage, declaring their official start to the winter Asiad, where they have traditionally been a strong contender at.
Host country China introduced themselves the last in the presence of Chinese President Xi Jinping, International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach and other senior officials.
A series of performances followed and conveyed such ideas as fortune and prosperity that athletes would seek in this year’s Asiad.
The ceremony also included a show in which performers wearing various kinds of traditional Asian outfits dancing together, visualizing that the Asian Games brings every Asian country together.
This is the first time the Asian Winter Games has brought athletes since the end of the 2017 Asiad, as the 2021 tournament was canceled due to Covid-19.
Some athletes have already showcased their skills and talent in the tournament, as multiple sports like ice hockey and curling begun a few days prior to the opening ceremony.
Team Korea can secure medals as early as Saturday, when medal contests that they reached begin. The country is competing in all 11 sports this year, including short track speed skating and speed skating where they have enjoyed big successes.
Over 1,200 athletes across from Asia will vie for medals through the end of the competition on Feb. 14.
BY PAIK JI-HWAN [[email protected]]
