Korea secure semifinal spot with win over Hong Kong in mixed doubles curling

Korea defeated Hong Kong to advance to the semifinals of the mixed doubles curling competition at the Asian Winter Games in China on Friday.Kim Kyeong-ae and Seong Ji-hoon defeated Hung Ling-Yue and Martin Yan 11-4 in one of the two qualification games for the semifinals at Harbin Pingfang District Curling Arena in Harbin.Later Friday, Kim and Seong will face Han Yu and Wang Zhiyu of China in the semifinals, where they will look to avenge a 6-4 loss in the round-robin phase on Thursday.The mixed doubles event is making its first Winter Asiad appearance here. Kim won silver with the women's team at the last Asian Winter Games in 2017 in Sapporo, Japan, before also helping Korea to silver at the Winter Olympics on home ice in PyeongChang a year later.Both the bronze medal game and the gold medal game will be Saturday.Yonhap