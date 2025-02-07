 Korean short track speed skaters sweep into 1,500m semifinals at Asian Winter Games
Korean short track speed skaters sweep into 1,500m semifinals at Asian Winter Games

Published: 07 Feb. 2025, 12:09 Updated: 07 Feb. 2025, 12:12
Korean short track speed skater Kim Gil-li, right, skates during the women's 1500-meter quarterfinals at the Asian Winter Games Harbin at Heilongjiang Ice Events Training Centre Multifunctional Hall in Harbin, China on Feb. 7. [NEWS1]

All six Korean short track speed skaters in the 1500-meter race advanced to the semifinals at the Asian Winter Games in Harbin, China, on Friday, kicking off Team Korea’s bid to extend their dominance in the sport.  
 

In the women’s quarterfinals at Heilongjiang Ice Events Training Centre Multifunctional Hall, Kim Gil-li, Choi Min-jeong and Shim Suk-hee competed. Kim and Choi each finished first in their respective heats. Kim clocked 2:43.771 in Group 2, while Choi recorded 2:31.808 in Group 3. Shim placed second in Group 4, finishing 0.127 seconds behind China's Yang Jingru at 2:34.927.
 
In the men’s competition, Park Ji-won, Jang Sung-woo and Kim Gun-woo all secured first-place finishes in their races.
 
Korean short track speed skater Park Ji-won, right, skates during the men's 1500-meter quarterfinals at the Asian Winter Games Harbin at Heilongjiang Ice Events Training Centre Multifunctional Hall in Harbin, China on Feb. 7. [YONHAP]

Continuing their strong performance could help Korea reach the historic 100th Asiad medal mark in short track speed skating. Korea currently tops the medal count in the sport’s tournament history with 96 golds.
 
A total of 12 Korean skaters — six men and six women — are competing in this year’s Asiad across the 500-meter, 1000-meter, 1500-meter and relay events.  
 
The 1500-meter semifinals are set for Saturday, while the 500-meter heats and mixed 2000-meter relay quarterfinals and semifinals were scheduled to conclude on Friday as of press time.

BY PAIK JI-HWAN [[email protected]]
