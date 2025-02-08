Today's fortune: Feb. 8, 2025
Published: 08 Feb. 2025, 07:00
Read what today holds in store for you under the 12 signs of the zodiac, each represented by an animal. Our astrologer Cho Ku-moon explores saju (the four pillars of destiny) and geomancy for your prospects on wealth, health and love while offering advice on the direction of your luck and fortune. Check the year of your birth for today’s prediction.
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025 (Jan. 11 on the lunar calendar)
Rat
Wealth: Moderate
Health: Good
Love: Joyful
Lucky direction: East
1936: Life may bloom with laughter.
1948: You may like both options equally.
1960: Living itself is a profitable business.
1972: Today is always the best day.
1984: Life may be filled with happiness.
1996: The goddess of fortune is on your side.
Ox
Wealth: Average
Health: Average
Love: Generous
Lucky direction: North
1937: Neither bad nor good.
1949: There’s not much difference between choices.
1961: Whatever you choose, the outcome will be similar.
1973: Give more than you take today.
1985: You may have expenses today.
1997: Consider both cost-effectiveness and emotional value.
Tiger
Wealth: Low
Health: Moderate
Love: Social
Lucky direction: West
1938: You may feel slight disappointment.
1950: Avoid revealing your true thoughts.
1962: Reflect on the phrase, "Children remain in your arms."
1974: When driving, prioritize safety over speed.
1986: Leave early to avoid being late.
1998: A wrong relationship may arise.
Rabbit
Wealth: Low
Health: Cautionary
Love: Frustrating
Lucky direction: West
1939: Avoid interfering or nagging others.
1951: Avoid heavy labor or exhausting tasks.
1963: Sometimes, just watch and stay quiet.
1975: Things might not be as straightforward as they seem.
1987: Do not make decisions too quickly.
1999: Too much sweetness can harm your health.
Dragon
Wealth: Average
Health: Average
Love: Generous
Lucky direction: North
1940: Keep your thoughts simple.
1952: Simplicity can be the best approach.
1964: Believe what you see.
1976: Care for and embrace those around you.
1988: Stay in the background rather than taking center stage.
2000: Agree with what others say rather than opposing them.
Snake
Wealth: Good
Health: Excellent
Love: Passionate
Lucky direction: West
1941: You may forget your age and time today.
1953: Take the lead in family matters.
1965: Do not delay today’s tasks for tomorrow.
1977: Many people may invite you out.
1989: Time is money; expect a busy day.
2001: Use logic over emotions when making decisions.
Horse
Wealth: Good
Health: Excellent
Love: Joyful
Lucky direction: East
1942: You may receive news about relatives.
1954: You may host or be invited somewhere.
1966: A pleasant meeting or gathering may occur.
1978: Plan an outing or trip with family.
1990: You can gain both honor and profit today.
2002: Stay optimistic and positive.
Sheep
Wealth: Average
Health: Average
Love: Generous
Lucky direction: South
1943: Old wine and long friendships are the best.
1955: Overlook minor faults and forgive others.
1967: What you sow is what you reap.
1979: What was wrong before may be right now.
1991: Keep a healthy distance in relationships.
2003: Watch a movie or attend a performance.
Monkey
Wealth: Excellent
Health: Strong
Love: Harmonious
Lucky direction: West
1944: Everything may feel just right today.
1956: Your home may be lively with guests.
1968: Work as a team with your family.
1980: Unite through the bonds of kinship.
1992: You may love everything thoroughly.
2004: Great conversations and understanding will flow.
Rooster
Wealth: Average
Health: Average
Love: Jealous
Lucky direction: North
1945: Grandchildren are the hope of the future.
1957: A great future starts from the early days.
1969: If you received something, it's time to give back.
1981: Helping each other is what life is about.
1993: Other people’s lives may seem better than yours.
2005: You are special because you are you.
Dog
Wealth: Average
Health: Average
Love: Generous
Lucky direction: South
1946: Respect traditions, but also adapt to the times.
1958: Listen more than you speak today.
1970: Ask for advice from experienced people.
1982: Dress for warmth rather than style.
1994: Balance individuality with trends.
2006: Make sure you take care of your needs.
Pig
Wealth: Good
Health: Strong
Love: Joyful
Lucky direction: East
1935: The present is better than the past.
1947: Age is a badge of honor.
1959: You may accomplish your goals and feel rewarded.
1971: A day filled with comfort and relaxation.
1983: A peaceful and prosperous day awaits.
1995: Your plans may unfold smoothly.
2007: You may receive compliments today.
