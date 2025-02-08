Today's fortune: Feb. 8, 2025

Read what today holds in store for you under the 12 signs of the zodiac, each represented by an animal. Our astrologer Cho Ku-moon explores(the four pillars of destiny) and geomancy for your prospects on wealth, health and love while offering advice on the direction of your luck and fortune. Check the year of your birth for today’s prediction.Wealth: ModerateHealth: GoodLove: JoyfulLucky direction: East1936: Life may bloom with laughter.1948: You may like both options equally.1960: Living itself is a profitable business.1972: Today is always the best day.1984: Life may be filled with happiness.1996: The goddess of fortune is on your side.Wealth: AverageHealth: AverageLove: GenerousLucky direction: North1937: Neither bad nor good.1949: There’s not much difference between choices.1961: Whatever you choose, the outcome will be similar.1973: Give more than you take today.1985: You may have expenses today.1997: Consider both cost-effectiveness and emotional value.Wealth: LowHealth: ModerateLove: SocialLucky direction: West1938: You may feel slight disappointment.1950: Avoid revealing your true thoughts.1962: Reflect on the phrase, "Children remain in your arms."1974: When driving, prioritize safety over speed.1986: Leave early to avoid being late.1998: A wrong relationship may arise.Wealth: LowHealth: CautionaryLove: FrustratingLucky direction: West1939: Avoid interfering or nagging others.1951: Avoid heavy labor or exhausting tasks.1963: Sometimes, just watch and stay quiet.1975: Things might not be as straightforward as they seem.1987: Do not make decisions too quickly.1999: Too much sweetness can harm your health.Wealth: AverageHealth: AverageLove: GenerousLucky direction: North1940: Keep your thoughts simple.1952: Simplicity can be the best approach.1964: Believe what you see.1976: Care for and embrace those around you.1988: Stay in the background rather than taking center stage.2000: Agree with what others say rather than opposing them.Wealth: GoodHealth: ExcellentLove: PassionateLucky direction: West1941: You may forget your age and time today.1953: Take the lead in family matters.1965: Do not delay today’s tasks for tomorrow.1977: Many people may invite you out.1989: Time is money; expect a busy day.2001: Use logic over emotions when making decisions.Wealth: GoodHealth: ExcellentLove: JoyfulLucky direction: East1942: You may receive news about relatives.1954: You may host or be invited somewhere.1966: A pleasant meeting or gathering may occur.1978: Plan an outing or trip with family.1990: You can gain both honor and profit today.2002: Stay optimistic and positive.Wealth: AverageHealth: AverageLove: GenerousLucky direction: South1943: Old wine and long friendships are the best.1955: Overlook minor faults and forgive others.1967: What you sow is what you reap.1979: What was wrong before may be right now.1991: Keep a healthy distance in relationships.2003: Watch a movie or attend a performance.Wealth: ExcellentHealth: StrongLove: HarmoniousLucky direction: West1944: Everything may feel just right today.1956: Your home may be lively with guests.1968: Work as a team with your family.1980: Unite through the bonds of kinship.1992: You may love everything thoroughly.2004: Great conversations and understanding will flow.Wealth: AverageHealth: AverageLove: JealousLucky direction: North1945: Grandchildren are the hope of the future.1957: A great future starts from the early days.1969: If you received something, it's time to give back.1981: Helping each other is what life is about.1993: Other people’s lives may seem better than yours.2005: You are special because you are you.Wealth: AverageHealth: AverageLove: GenerousLucky direction: South1946: Respect traditions, but also adapt to the times.1958: Listen more than you speak today.1970: Ask for advice from experienced people.1982: Dress for warmth rather than style.1994: Balance individuality with trends.2006: Make sure you take care of your needs.Wealth: GoodHealth: StrongLove: JoyfulLucky direction: East1935: The present is better than the past.1947: Age is a badge of honor.1959: You may accomplish your goals and feel rewarded.1971: A day filled with comfort and relaxation.1983: A peaceful and prosperous day awaits.1995: Your plans may unfold smoothly.2007: You may receive compliments today.