Gim So-hui slides to silver in Asiad's alpine skiing slalom event

Published: 08 Feb. 2025, 14:41 Updated: 08 Feb. 2025, 14:49
Gim So-hui competes in the women's alpine skiing slalom event at the Asian Winter Games at Alpine Skiing Slalom Stadium in Yabuli, China on Feb. 8. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

Gim So-hui won silver in the women's alpine skiing slalom event at the Asian Winter Games in China on Saturday.
 
Gim finished in second place with a total of 1:34.06 after two runs at Yabuli Ski Resort, in Harbin. Chisaki Maeda of Japan got the gold in 1:33.50.
 

Gim clocked 47.85 seconds to place second behind Maeda at 47.29 in the first run. The two skiers posted an identical time of 46.21 seconds in their second runs, as Maeda held on to win by 0.56 seconds.
 
Eren Watanabe of Japan won the bronze in 1:34.92.
 
Gim also competed in the previous Asian Winter Games in Sapporo, Japan, in 2017, but failed to finish her second run then.
 
Only the women's and men's slalom events will be contested in alpine skiing at this year's Asiad. The men's slalom race is scheduled for Sunday, with Korea's Jung Dong-hyun seeking a second straight gold medal.

Yonhap
tags Asian Winter Games skiing slalom Gim So-hui

