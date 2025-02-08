 Kim Gil-li zooms to gold in women's 1,500m short track Asiad event
Kim Gil-li zooms to gold in women's 1,500m short track Asiad event

Published: 08 Feb. 2025, 13:00
Kim Gil-li is celebrates after winning the gold medal in the women's 1,500m short track final at the Asian Winter Games in Harbin, China on Feb. 8. [YONHAP]

Kim Gil-li soared to the gold medal in the women's 1,500-meter short track speed skating race at the Asian Winter Games in China on Saturday.
 
Kim held off Gong Li of China for her second gold medal of the day, coming about an hour after she had helped Korea to the mixed 2,000m relay title at the Heilongjiang Ice Events Training Center Multifunctional Hall in Harbin, China. Zang Yize of China got the bronze.
 

Two other Koreans in the final, Choi Min-jeong and Shim Suk-hee, finished fourth and fifth.
 
Three Chinese skaters, Gong, Zang and Yang Jingru, formed the lead pack early in the 13 1/2-lap race, with the trio of Koreans staying back.
 
Kim and Choi started making moves with eight laps to go, and it was Yang, Kim and Choi with four laps remaining.
 
But then Yang lost her balance and fell without contact, allowing Kim to move out in front. Choi had to be careful to avoid being taken down by Yang and appeared to lose a bit of speed.
 
Kim kept Gong and Zang at bay over the final stretch for Korea's second gold in Harbin.
 

Yonhap
