 Korea bags first 2025 Asian Games gold in short track mixed relay
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Sports > Olympic Sports

print dictionary print

Korea bags first 2025 Asian Games gold in short track mixed relay

Published: 08 Feb. 2025, 11:53
 
Choi Min-jeong (left) and Kim Gil-li rejoice after winning the gold in the mixed 2,000m short track relay final at the Asian Winter Games in Harbin, China, on Feb. 8. [YONHAP]

Choi Min-jeong (left) and Kim Gil-li rejoice after winning the gold in the mixed 2,000m short track relay final at the Asian Winter Games in Harbin, China, on Feb. 8. [YONHAP]

 
Korea captured gold in the mixed relay race in short track speed skating at the Asian Winter Games on Saturday, the first of what it hopes will be several medals at the competition in China.
 
Choi Min-jeong, Kim Gil-li, Kim Tae-sung and Park Ji-won finished first in the 2,000-meter relay final at Heilongjiang Ice Events Training Center Multifunctional Hall in Harbin.
 

Related Article

 
This was Korea's first medal in Harbin, with the mixed relay making its Asian Winter Games debut.
 
The finals for the women's and men's 1,500m and the women's and men's 500m are scheduled for later Saturday.
 
Sunday will feature the four remaining short track finals: the women's and men's 1,000m, the women's 3,000m relay and the men's 5,000m relay.
 
Korea is trying to win six out of nine gold medals up for grabs.

Yonhap
tags Asian Winter Games Gold Medal

More in Olympic Sports

Curling duo nab silver in mixed doubles against Japan in Asian Games

Korea bags first 2025 Asian Games gold in short track mixed relay

Asian Winter Games kick off in Harbin with 34 countries set to compete

Korea fight back to defeat Japan 5-2 in men's hockey at Asian Winter Games

Korea beat China to reach mixed doubles curling final, locks in first medal

Related Stories

Asian Games ends in gold rush as Korea triumphs on court, pitch and field

What's in an exemption — will Asiad glory really benefit Korea's young football stars?

Korea takes two gold medals in taekwondo poomsae

Asian Winter Games returns after eight year hiatus in February

Korean athletes arrive in Harbin for Asian Winter Games
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)