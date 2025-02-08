Korea bags first 2025 Asian Games gold in short track mixed relay

Korea captured gold in the mixed relay race in short track speed skating at the Asian Winter Games on Saturday, the first of what it hopes will be several medals at the competition in China.Choi Min-jeong, Kim Gil-li, Kim Tae-sung and Park Ji-won finished first in the 2,000-meter relay final at Heilongjiang Ice Events Training Center Multifunctional Hall in Harbin.This was Korea's first medal in Harbin, with the mixed relay making its Asian Winter Games debut.The finals for the women's and men's 1,500m and the women's and men's 500m are scheduled for later Saturday.Sunday will feature the four remaining short track finals: the women's and men's 1,000m, the women's 3,000m relay and the men's 5,000m relay.Korea is trying to win six out of nine gold medals up for grabs.Yonhap